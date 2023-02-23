One woman proved to people that it is possible to have a good wig even when a person needs to penny pinch

The lady posted a tutorial on how she made a synthetic wig look realistic, and it went viral on TikTok

People could not stop raving about how the girl made the wig look infinitely better than it did out of the package

The woman went viral after making a R400 wig look expensive. The woman's skills in the video completely floored people.

A woman from Pretoria showed people that she made a R400 wig look amazing. Image: TikTok/@khensso

People also enjoyed the young woman's commentary while she made the wig look amazing. The video got over 43 000 likes as people were blown away by the wig transformation.

Woman rocks sythentic wig and gets praised for creativity

A stunner on TikTok, @khenssomade, showed people how she did her hair. The lady had an entertaining voice-over as she taught people how to make a R400 wig look amazing. The TikTokker says she got the wig from Glamorhair.

Watch the video below:

Online users share thoughts about lady's cheap wig

When the woman finished her tutorial, people could not believe her wig cost so little. Peeps were in the comments to let the girl know that she looked amazing and that her personality was entertaining.

thando__ngema commented:

"Girl! I’m in Pretoria. Let’s be friends."

Charmaine •Travel&Lifestyle • commented:

"OMG she ATE."

PrideSegale commented:

"Omg you ate!! Which code is this wig please?"

Troy.malange commented:

"You look good hun."

Palesa Moon commented:

"I love your voice over."

Gloria commented:

"This is soo good! Where’d you get it?"

The Opinionated Bonnet commented:

"I love your voiceover!!! Thoroughly entertained! Best install video of 2023! So authentic."

Milkie Lane commented:

"Nxaaaa you are so cute. You can be my friend."

