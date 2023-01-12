A black girl went overseas and got her box braids done and they used nylon strings to do the hairstyle

The lady was travelling in Bali and tried one of the salons where they gave her the box braids with unique extensions

Online users were horrified by the video and roasted the lady in the comments for allowing it to happen

One lady got her hair done in Bali and the hairdressers did an interesting version of braids. The TikTok video of her showing the process went viral.

A lady went to Bali and sat down to get braids where they used fabric strips to create the hair. Image: TikTok/@sabrinakitoko

Source: UGC

People shared their opinions about how they used nylon cords to create the box braid extensions. Netizens were not shy to drag the lady for letting them use the material in her hair.

Gorgeous black woman gets box braids in Bali

A lady, @sabrinakitoko, shared a video that got millions of views on TikTok. People were amazed that she went to a salon in Bali and they used fabric cords to create the braiding hair. The creator later said she got it done for R886 and that they used seatbelts for the 'hair'.

Netizens react to Bali braiding technique

Box braids are traditionally done with synthetic hair extensions. Online users did not hold back in letting the girl know that she made a mistake. Some people saw the bright side and said at least they were recycling. Others were offended that the salon thought braids are done with fabric.

muse commented:

"You let them begin?"

user1839706906555 commented:

"I beg your pardon.. I BEG your pardon?"

user186970086572 commented:

"The seat bealt?"

first of all commented:

"Never in my 23 years of life."

Yafavmessanger_ commented:

"They are already two weeks old."

Nay makes stuff commented:

"Reduce, reuse, recycle."

AilaK commented:

"Girl you knew better."

Kayla Brí commented:

"So they think we walking around with bookbag straps in our hair?"

Amanda commented:

"Ahhhh not the Jansport straps."

Nasley commented:

"How much did you pay? This shouldn’t even be free."

Sherrell Shanae commented:

"Is that a seat belt?"

Sabrina Kitoko relpied:

"Oh yes."

Source: Briefly News