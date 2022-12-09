Netizens brought out their best toilet humour when a man asked his bae to marry him with the use of one

The cheeky man posted a message on the clip asking peeps to rate the proposal between one to ten

Folks couldnt help to make puns with the scoring systemn while others were suprised someone would do that

A man popped the question to his bae in a unique way involving a toilet and some cut up pieces of paper with the marriage proposal on them.

The unorthodox toilet proposal went viral with hundreds of thousands of views in a short time. Images: randyspage/ TikTok

randyspage uploaded the clip showing him leaving the words in the toilet for her to find. Folks used his rating system quite well on TikTok with some wondering why someone would ask such an important question in that way.

True love in a toilet

The lady's reaction to the proposal indicates she probably liked the question being asked in a weird circumstance. The act strays far from the convention of getting down one one knee while some roses lie in the distance.

Most folks thought the way he did it was kina funny but wondered where the romance was.

See the comments below:

clio2911 said:

"2 out of 10... Funny but not romantic."

illy_loves24 mentioned:

"No one gonna talk about the picture hanging on the wall? Just me✨"

Miriam Sambora commented:

"Inside the fridge will be better "

Farah posted:

"Do y’all want me to be honest of lie "

Ryan Byrne shared:

"The marriage is in the toilet already…"

Mike Dagle said:

"Imagine she flushed and didn't mention it."

Casey Osborn mentioned:

"Right were the relationship is going if you do this lol."

Jennifer Lanham637 commented:

"Loved it. Love the picture more."

