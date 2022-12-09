A now-viral video of a school performance had people in stitches over one student who made quite the display

In the video, a band is on stage and one kid who plays the slapstick stole the show with his unique skill

Netizens were completely amazed by what he brought to the table with an instrument that plays one note

A school performance went viral on TikTok as people reacted to seeing a student play the slapstick. People could not stop cracking up at the comical way in which the kid took part in the band.

A kid was performing at school with his band and amused people with his ability to jump and play slapstick at the same time. Image: TikTok.

Source: UGC

The video quickly became popular as people could not stop applauding the kid for carrying the whole performance on his back with the slapstick. Peeps kept the compliments coming for the musician playing the odd instrument.

Kid playing slapstick gets millions of TikTok views

A TikTok video of a student and his band performing for his schoolby playing his slapstick got over 5 million views and 1.2 million likes. Brigham Young University describes the slapstick as two pieces of wood hitting each other as they are attached to a spring. In the video, the performer runs up and down the stage and hits the slapstick each time he jumps into the air.

Online users love to see odd talents and many were amazed by how he was able to stay in the air for so long. People also complimented the band in the background for making the whole thing work.

Shanna commented:

"Its the HANG TIME that really helps each slap land so well."

Soobunny05 commented:

“What instrument did you play in school” The slap sticks.”

LemonVendMachine commented:

"Why is noone talking about how long they stayed in the air lmao its awesome."

Mallory Carpenter commented:

"That’s exactly the kind of entertainment we parents need at these programs!"

raymondo commented:

"What's more amazing is he pauses in mid air when he does it."

pierceracing244805 commented:

"Nah, bravo to the ones playing the instruments cause I'd have been on the floor laughing too hard to play a dang note."

Natta commented:

"I feel like every kid who ever got handed the triangle in music understands this energy. Lol we got one note and we gonna do the most!"

New York Islanders commented:

"The timing is *chef’s kiss* "

Source: Briefly News