South Africans let out all their joy when a kid in a hilarious video stated that Jesus was making it hail in Pretoria

The weather in Gauteng has been very rainy in the past few weeks, with streets experiencing massive flows of water

Folks across Mzansi loved the little girl's energy and gave like-minded comments about the topic

Peeps let out a burst of laughter from a side-splitting video when a kid claimed that Jesus was making it hail in Pretoria.

The child's remarks caught her mother off-guard initially but added to the hilarity of the claim. Images: the.figurine/ TikTok

the.figurine shared the clip with her hundreds of followers on TikTok, where it clocked in over 200 thousand views. The weather in Gauteng has included frequent rainfall for the past week, and some hail was thrown into the mix of things.

Intense storms

The weather has been quite intense of late in the province, so much so that according to IOL, an eNCA reporter got blown away by a hailstorm he was reporting on and received a lot of respect for his bravery.

The goofball-sized pieces of hail shocked most peeps, and a level 6 weather warning was given to Gauteng and Mpumalanga residents, according to eNCA.

Nonetheless, South Africans loved the spirit of the video. See the comments below:

Max Alexzandra said:

"I will never see hail the same way "

Karabo M mentioned:

"Because he is a miracle worker I love this so much "

Studio8Crafts commented:

"No! My mom said it's all the teenagers in heaven that carves out the ice from a huge block -Every time they BACKCHAT in heaven."

Bug n Bean posted:

"I don't think Thor is going to be happy about this "

Black_Sunshine shared:

"Please. I looooooooove her She said that with unflinching conviction "

Pepsi said:

"I used to think Jesus was crying whenever it rained."

brandonrudman commented:

"Yes! goes down good with the water he turned into wine "

I.like.pineabble.. mentioned:

"My brother used to tell me to age a young age that whenever it was raining, God was taking a shower lmao "

