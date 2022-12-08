Many incidents that happen in South Africa are meme-worthy and memorable, but some take the cake in terms of the impact they make on the socials. An American woman had a meltdown that went viral, and here are four hilarious reactions to the video

Being angry is something he average human has experienced throughout their lives. Some folks, though, don't take prickly situations too well. An American woman wasn't too happy with a braai situation that went viral, so Briefly News compiled some hilarious reactions.

1. American man giving a side-splitting explanation

The first gut-busting reaction comes from petersontoscano, who gave a witty explanation of why she reacted the way she did on TikTok.

The funny man also spoke some Afrikaans to "explain" things to Mzansi peeps and gave some wise-cracking commentary about the supposed life she lives.

2. The cackle-inducing Blêrie News update

Next on the laughter-giving train is samihallsays and her humorous Blêrie News segment, which involves her giving a more deadpan take on things but is still effective nonetheless.

She recants the events of the infamous Karen meltdown, like how a news anchor would bring some creativity with her TikTok video.

3. POV: The police officer at the station

Next up to dish out the chuckles and giggles is chantelcaine who put also put an interesting spin on the commentary by pretending to be the police officer who she threatened to call.

The real kicker about the TikTok is that it highlights the frustration she would've experienced with the police that most South Africans are used to.

4. A relatable realization

The last carriage we find on the train of chuckles is neighbourhoodhater1, who uploaded a short TikTok of herself making commentary on the American woman's threat.

The funny lady pointed out that the "Karen" wouldn't get too far if she called the cops.

Source: Briefly News