An American woman was utterly lived over a braai and threatened to call the police in a clip that had Mzansi howling

The lady can be heard complaining about what the problem is while yelling out some curse words

South Africans couldn't believe the level of entitlement and cracked side-splitting jokes about the wild incident

An American lady had a massive bone to pick about a braai she didn't like and threatened to call the cops while some people tried to reason with her.

South Africans laughed when an American lady said she would call the police. Images: onlywithstephen/ TikTok

onlywithstephen uploaded the clip on to TikTok, where it quickly got over 200 thousand views and many hilarious and sarcastic comments. The caption for the clip is sarcastic and says:

"Someone call the US embassy "

The hot blooded lady over powers everyone standing there, while some of the men try to get a word in. She shouts over everyone and seems adamant on not listening to the people who were trying to reason with them.

DISCLAIMER: This video contains vulgar language.

The part where the lady said she would call the police was what finished a lot of South Africans. See the comments below:

Thomas Van Heerde100 said:

"Sergeant Mazibuko: 'Unfortunately there are not vans currently at the station so what must I do now' "

Skylar mentioned:

"Police gonna ask her 'now what must we do know huh.' "

OhhAhhCantona commented:

"SA police ain't US Police. I can just imagine her going on a tirade and the Police saying... And then."

user7751593060281 posted:

"Police: 'we’re not the fire brigade ma’am' while they all proceed to laugh at her "

Janice Hoffman shared:

"So no one is gonna tell her to leave? Y'all just standing there."

TS said:

"I thought you were burning sugar cane cause of her reaction... But a braai"

Kay mentioned:

"The mere sound of her screeching would’ve made me move out We don’t communicate that way in this country lovey "

Troyhanos commented:

"Does she not know what country she’s in "

Source: Briefly News