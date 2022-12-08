One jolly man on TikTok showed that he could not go without his domestic worker's attention for too long

The funny guy shared a video of himself bothering his beloved helper throughout her workday, and she was having none of it

People could not stop laughing as they commented on the domestic worker's employer and his shenanigans

A TikTok creator, Justin, showed that he is pretty much obsessed with his housekeeper. Justin had his camera on all day and followed his employee around, trying to get a rise out of her.

A TikTok of a housekeeper with a unique relationship with her boss went viral. Image: TikTok/@justriel546

Source: UGC

People commented on the hilarious video of the unique worker-boss relationship, and it got 1.4 million views. Netizens were amazed by the extent to which they were so comfortable with each other.

Domestic worker goes viral for swearing at employer

A TikTok creator, @justriel546, enjoys his domestic worker's company so much that it can barely be here alone. His housekeeper was trying to do work, and all he could do was follow her around, trying to engage with her.

In the video, Justin stays on her until she starts hurling profanities at him and even threatens to hit him because she is having a busy day. Watch the video below. Viewer's discretion is advised as the video contains swearing:

The housekeeper's attitude thoroughly amused online users. People love seeing good relations between housekeepers and their employers. Many complimented their cat-and-mouse relationship.

entertainment center commented:

"Your relationship. Me and my roommate, we think that you were secretly dating, we are you fan. She's a lucky lady. Its rare this boss and employee relationship."

sbongazz commented:

"I wonder if she ever works in peace? Justin's always behind her. Ilike her cheekiness though, she's that 'THIS IS MY HOUSE' kinda wifey

PDICT ICT SOLUTIONS commented:

"Your leadership style must be documented, and incorporated in Business Studies. It will ensure we have fewer workers seeking counselling."

user6387687674116 commented:

"Kodwa Justin."

Shireen Collier commented:

"Do you two realise that you are in love with each other."

Ta-U commented:

"If we can enjoy this video without seeing black and white, we'll be one nation finally. Pray we get there."

Nkitse88 commented:

"Justin man it's 4 o'clock man."

Lora commented:

"Justin wa tshwenya shem. [Justin in crazy]"

Non sibbs commented:

"Nkosi yami.[OMG]"

marvinator15 commented:

"Justin wa hlopha.[Justin is troublesome]"

Source: Briefly News