A gent went shopping with his partner, and she took pictures of him sitting with nothing to do while she shopped her heart out

Online users were amused by the man's facial expressions while sitting in the middle of a clothing shop

People cracked jokes at his expense as they discussed his willingness to wait for his significant other

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One man gave people a good laugh after his girlfriend took pictures of him patiently waiting in a store. His partner took pictures of him to show peeps his mood while she went shopping.

A man waited for his girlfriend who was shopping there, and people were abused by his facial expressions. Image: Rorisang_Thage

Source: Twitter

The pictures caused a buzz on Twitter as people reacted. Peeps had jokes about how the man was acting while waiting.

Girlfriend takes pics of her man's boredom while she shops

A Twitter user, shared pictures of her boyfriend seated in a store while she did her thing in the store. In the pictures, he is holding a ZARA shopping bag, proving they were shopping for a while. Making fun of her man, the lady captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"He must wait."

Online users flooded the comments with reactions as Mzansi loves to see couples together. A lot of men said they could relate to the man's obvious boredom. Some commented that he should have prepared better by bringing his phone with games to keep himself entertained.

@Pawaz_MuzoCafe commented:

"Man down. I repeat man down."

@todimugivhi commented:

"The abuse we suffer silently."

@temogo_ZA commented:

"I know this feeling, at this point I just wanna go eat and go home.. Ke grumpy gore!"

@Shush_Larawk commented:

"It’s tough, he must , though otla reng. He needs to prep better, mobile Ms Pacman and candy crush got you in such situations."

@Cya_Mbuso

Akana phone yini? [He does not have phone?]"

@_Munakisi commented:

"Hard being indoda."

@Tshepo_Ranko commented:

"I didn’t really understand this when I was younger, but I fully get it now. I really understand."

@C_lprit commented:

"Mans is rethinking all his life decisions."

"After God, fear women": Lady spies on bae's phone using curly wig, SA defeated

Briefly News previously reported that a lady cracked up the internet after finding an inventive way to watch her boyfriend. The woman used one of her curly wig units to trick her boyfriend into using his phone with her watching.

Many people thought that it was an ingenious idea. The lady's stunt earned laughs from others who loved the idea.

A Twitter video shared by @kulanicool shows a woman pretending to watch TV by covering her face with a giant wig. Her boyfriend does not realise that her face is actually turned the opposite way, watching him use his phone. After discovering what she was up to when he pulled her hair back, the man had to run for his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News