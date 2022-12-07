Online users reacted to seeing someone's bank balance that was less than R5, and they had a lot to say

Netizens made jokes about the options that the ATM gave the user who had the extremely low balance

People were in stitches as some could relate, and one even shared that they had less than the tweep who was complaining

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An online user shared a picture of his bank balance. Peeps were in stitches as they commented on their reaction to seeing how much he had to his name.

A man showed that he had very little left his bank account, and netizens could not stop making fun of him. Image: Twitter/ DlalaChampion/Getty Images/SDI Productions

Source: UGC

Online users shared memes and jokes at the tweeps' expense. The online user who shared his financial situation did not seem to mind, as he used it as an opportunity to improve his situation.

Man's bank balance cracks up South Africans

One man, had an especially sad bank balance of R3.30. People felt his pain and joked about the ATM giving him more options. He captioned the picture:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Continue to what?"

People often find humour in financial woes, and online users were thoroughly amused this time. Many shared jokes and memes poking fun at the situation.

@Sokwalisa_Nonku commented:

"Lol at least you have R3 lol mina R0.01."

@CebokaziSidindi commented:

"Askies maan but nawe iAnger engaka [You are so mad]."

@lefa_leope commented:

"And it’s only the 6th, 2023 we are not coming."

@_NdiMncadi commented:

"I can relate."

@mphanya_ commented:

"Continue to leave the ATM."

@ManyikeInno commented:

"Continue to exit."

@miss_cuku commented:

"Getting your coins."

Capitec user rides to ATM in shopping trolley for her 2nd epic entrance

Briefly News previously reported that a video shared on Twitter shows a woman, @heathermenyani, on TikTok getting to the ATM in style. The video caught many netizens' attention as the woman's antics amused them.

Heather Menyani's choice of how she would get to the ATM was amazing. The woman in the video completed her cash withdrawal without walking to the ATM.

No stranger to being a spectacle, one lady is back with another flavourful ATM entrance and brought some props this time. The video shared on Twitter shows the creative Heather Menyani being pushed to a Capitec ATM in a trolley and dramatically leaning to use the machine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News