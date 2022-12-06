A video shared on Twitter shows how a woman was pickpocketed in the middle of the supermarket with minimal effort

The three thieves' strategy for stealing was caught on camera, and many online users were in disbelief

People reacted to the video in anger as they discussed how brazen criminals can be, especially during the festive season

A video made rounds on Twitter, showing how easy it is to get pickpocketed. In the video, a woman and her child were targeted in a successful theft stunt.

Online users reacted to the security footage showing how three thieves worked together. People flooded the comments to discuss how bad crime is in South Africa.

Supermarket pickpocketers have South Africans up in arms

One lady carrying a kid was the perfect victim of three thieves in a supermarket. In the , one of the thieves casually reaches into the woman's bag while the other accomplices corner her with a trolley. Watch the full video by Vehicle Trackersz below:

The video angered many netizens as people lamented how bad crime was in December. Some peeps vented about Mzansi's notoriety for crime.

@SebagaM commented:

"December e mborela tsona tse. Crime just escalates as if madimone antse a robetse all year long.. and ke nako a one jaanong. [This is why I hate December, crime escalates as if demons have been sleeping all year and now it is their time]"

@Its_Thuso commented:

"Nka trapa batho nna[I would beat someone]. I'm allowed to defend myself at this stage I don't care."

@GosiameMalepe commented:

"Waitsi batho ba dula bale mo business in South Africa, our land."[People are always in business]

@I_am_Tangeni commented:

"Team work makes the dream work."

@LadyHe

"Yhu aa…bring back lockdown and space between rules samblief."

@thokozani_cb

"I’ll never forget the day someone tried to pick pocket me in a store and husbae saw them as and confronted them. Told them to give my phone back. What a day. So many ways that could have ended badly."

@GarethGoblin commented:

"South Africa is wild."

@_BMashilo commented:

"This makes me so angry….people think they can just come rob us of our belongings and just get away with it."

@Truddy05257273 commented:

"Be careful."

@Travesty_Kruger commented:

"If anyone is getting into your personal space in South Africa, always assume something has been lifted and check your pockets and bags immediately."

