The number of murdered children reported in SA between April and September has left citizens outraged

Over 550 children were killed within six months across the country, and Police Minister Bheki Cele has blamed communities

Social media users were annoyed by Cele’s remarks and believe the minister failed in his duties to protect SA

JOHANNESBURG - The shockingly high number of children murdered between April and September has left citizens outraged.

Police Minister Bheki Cele believes communities should be blamed for crimes. Image: Esa Alexander

Source: Getty Images

Over 550 children were killed within six months across the country. While Police Minister Bheki Cele has shifted the blame to communities for failing to protect the vulnerable, others believe he has failed in his duties.

Social media users expressed their outrage about Cele. Here’s what citizens had to say about the crime stats:

Fowzia Wilson said:

“Total failure this clown. Police visibility in communities is crucial. Wearing a uniform and receiving a salary is not how u protect the people!”

Sifundo Dlamini commented:

“The police department has failed dismally now the blame is shifted to the communities.”

Elliot Maele Ngobeni posted:

“He is failing...why is he saying communities are failing? This madala is also not okay upstairs.”

Bernadette Delport wrote

“Disgraceful. These poor kids.”

Lorraine Duncan added:

“Totally shocking and unacceptable.”

According to TimesLIVE, women have also been subjected to violent crimes; there have been 989 murders, 1277 attempted murders, and 13000 assault cases.

Meanwhile, 10 000 rape cases were opened and over 4 300 criminals were arrested for crimes against women and children.

Cele said that the crime stats indicate aggression and violence at worrying levels, EWN reported.

Bheki Cele says areas with illegal foreigners are crime hotspots, SA asks what took him so long to realise

Briefly News also reported that South Africans believe the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele is always late to the party following his latest comments about undocumented foreign nationals.

During a raid as part of the Safer Festive Season campaign launch, Cele stated that areas with illegal foreign nationals are crime hotspots.

According to EWN, the raid occurred in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday, 11 November and approximately a dozen undocumented foreign nationals were apprehended during the raid.

Source: Briefly News