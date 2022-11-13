Minister of Police Bheki Cele has irritated some South Africans for taking too long to understand the crime problem in Mzansi

The minister was in Durban to launch the Safer Festive Season campaign and said places occupied by illegal foreigners are crime hotspots

South Africans want to know what are Cele's plans to address the issue since they have known about it for a long time

DURBAN - South Africans believe the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele is always late to the party following his latest comments about undocumented foreign nationals.

Police Minister Bheki Cele wants the police to ensure that women and children are kept safe during the festive season. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

During a raid as part of the Safer Festive Season campaign launch, Cele stated that areas with illegal foreign nationals are crime hotspots.

According to EWN, the raid occurred in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday, 11 November and approximately a dozen undocumented foreign nationals were apprehended during the raid.

Cele explained that the police have a way of identifying illegal immigrants. He added that since undocumented foreign nationals cannot be found on the system, the areas they live in become crime hotspots all year round, not just during the festive seasons.

During his address to the police at Moses Mabhida Park, Cele called on officers to fight crime and ensure that women and children are kept safe. The minister added that officers who chose to forfeit leave and participate in the Safer Festive Season campaign would be compensated.

South Africans react to Cele's comments:

@JohnnyMokwana said:

"He always says. We know the problems of this country. He should rather deal with this problem than tell us what we already know."

@tshidi3886 said:

"I wonder when he realised that."

@Shokwakhe16 said:

"Tell us something we don't know. When did you wake up to realise this?"

@Motheo2009 said:

"Bheki Cele is running all over the place like a headless chicken until they announce mass deportation this thing will not end. #Krugersdorp #Tembisashutdown #SolPhenduka #PutSouthAfricansFirst #PutSouthAficansFirst #WeWantOurCountryBack"

@LuJaphta said:

"So, it isn't xenophobic when it comes from him?"

Police Minister Bheki Cele says foreign nationals are not the major cause of crime in SA, it's South Africans

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Bheki Cele recently noted that South Africans are to blame for the country's high rise in crime rates.

The Police Minister said over half a million South Africans occupy the country's 243 prisons as opposed to only 18 000 foreign nationals.

Cele made these sentiments during the Council of Mayors' conference on Thursday. According to News24, the Minister said the crime stats in the country gives him sleepless nights. Per the publication, Cele said immigrants are not a problem but his fellow citizens who are occupying the prisons in large numbers.

