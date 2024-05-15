A clip of MK Party members handwashing laundry while explaining the party’s policies has garnered much attention on social media

The video depicts two men washing tubs full of laundry on the lawn while chatting to a woman who wasn’t captured in the frame

Many netizens were unimpressed with the type of campaigning chosen by the duo, with some labelling it as insincere

The video of MK Party members washing constituents' laundry left many netizens unimpressed. Images: Stock Images

The MK Party’s latest campaign strategy has given a new meaning to the phrase: politics is a dirty game.

MK Party washes constituents' laundry

A video shared by @MDNnewss on X showed two men clad in MK-branded T-shirts who were washing tubs full of laundry while explaining what the party stands for to the constituents.

The ANC had previously taken a similar approach when some party members in Mpumalanga offered residents free haircuts to woo voters.

The MK Party's amped-up campaign comes less than two weeks before the country votes for its new government in the upcoming General Election on 29 May 2024.

MK Party hand washers fail to impress netizens

Some social media users found the footage humorous, while others saw the comrades’ actions as disheartening and condescending.

@Mabitsela_Ali said:

“ANC habits. They are hoping for their time to continue looting, just like ANC members. People who do their jobs will never have to do this to get votes. Look at FFPlus; it serves its people to the extent that during elections, they don't run around washing people's clothes.”

@ABlackPanther19 commented:

“I really don't think this conduct is good. If a person does a washing just to prove a certain narrative, it doesn't make sense. This isn't helping a person, but it is more like undermining people's daily livelihood. I really wish this could come to a stop.”

@BraStoveDieMahn added:

“They failed to wash their wife's underwear but were willing to wash strangers' underwear with pride and joy. Politics is a dirty business.”

@Dingswayo_N stated:

“Desperate times for desperate measures.”

@i_speakit said:

“This is rubbish.”

IEC Responds to Jabulani Khumalo’s call to remove Jacob Zuma

Briefly News reported that the IEC said it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties.

The commission was responding to a letter written by an MK Party co-founder calling for Jacob Zuma's removal as party leader.

Jabulani Khumalo’s letter to the IEC came a week after he and other party members were expelled.

