The African National Congress in Mpumalanga took their campaigning for the 2024 general elections a step further

The ruling party offered residents free haircuts in an attempt to woo voters to cast their ballot for the ruling party

South Africans believed the ANC was desperate and criticised anyone who would vote after getting a free haircut

MPUMALANGA – The African National Congress in Mpumalanga deviated from the party's usual door-to-door campaign techniques by opting for something different. Members set up a makeshift hair salon and offered free haircuts and treatments during their campaign.

ANC members give haircuts

According to SowetanLIVE, members of the ANC campaigned over the weekend, setting up tents and giving people haircuts. Residents in Buffelspruit also received hairstyles.

The party reportedly raised money to buy equipment like hair clippers, enlisted the services of people skilled in hair cutting and styling, and gave children and teenagers haircuts.

South Africans laugh at the ANC

Netizens on Facebook roasted ANC member Avela Mjajubana, who gave haircuts and helped community members wash their clothes.

TS Nkosi said:

"ANC belongs to the museums now. They have turned into idiots."

Bulela M 2023 said:

"How difficult it has been to get votes these days."

Kanye Pamba said:

"Maybe potential voters must also give them a spade and a fork to clean up their yard before they earn their vote. It seems like a small task but it could make a big difference in showing that they are responsible and willing to contribute to their community."

Nkwali Thendele Shiba said:

"Only fools will fall for it."

