Internet dancing sensation Skomota was recently spotted campaigning for the African National Congress

A picture of him with other comrades went viral, and it angered a lot of people on social media

Many people are assuming that the national party is using him for votes and to appeal to the young people

Skomota has shown his support for the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC).

Skomota has shown his support for the ANC and has campaigned for them.

The ANC has the backing of Skomota

Viral TikTok star Skomota was spotted campaigning for the ruling party recently. Ngwana Sesi, his real name, wore an African National Congress jersey and was in the company of other comrades.

A picture of him with other comrades went viral. X blogger @MDNnewss shared the photo and captioned it:

"Comrade Skomota."

Viral pic of Skomota in ANC gear angers Mzansi

Mzansi was not impressed by the ANC's blatant display of voter-swaying tactics. Many people are assuming that the national party is using him for votes and to appeal to the young people.

Some wondered how much the ANC paid Skomota as his booking fees are known to be very high and will set you back R90K.

This is what many had to say:

@BlessingsRamoba said:

"Desparate ANC."

@FutureBite replied:

"Now they are using Skomota after elections, they would dump him like trash."

@ShiMutale98 said:

"The ANC genuinely believes Skomota can bring in votes? From who? African ruling party's."

@SpheleleMsibi2 said:

"Now, this is what I call abuse. Almost everything they do these days is a cry for help."

@phazamisa_22 said:

"ANC is finished."

@BonPhila shared:

"ANC is so desperate."

@BonginkosiThabs shared:

"And at this rate, you must know that ANC is finished."

@jtshipana claimed:

"He is about to make millions from bookings by the ANC. Reminds me of Mampeezy of Botswana."

