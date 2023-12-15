South Africans have a culture of dance that many take seriously, and from SAPS to Curro students, everyone loves it

TikTok videos show people dancing to viral amapiano beat, and one of them was at work at a Shell garage

Many have become viral sensations after busting serious moves that made an impact on the internet

Amapiano is all the rave in South Africa. Many videos on TikTok go viral because of people's moves.

TikTok videos shows SAPS, school kids and others having fun with amapiano beats. Image: @nipho_sodi / @khanyisithole / @anethemba10

Students from Curro and other South Africans became viral because of their dancing. Amapiano videos got lots of attention from netizens on TikTok.

1. SAPS slays amapiano dance

A South African police officer was all the rave after dancing. The video had netizens eager to get lessons in groove.

The officer let loose to a popular trendy amapiano beat. He nailed the routine in his work uniform.

2. Curro students stun in amapiano dance video

Two school friends were a viral hit. The duo looked cute in their lace wigs and braids while dancing.

People were entrained by the video of the young girls' amapiano routine. Peeps showered the girls with compliments on their prim and proper looks.

4. Shell petrol attendant starts dance off

An employee at a Shell garage bust some serious moves while at work. In the video, he was competing with a motorist.

The heartwarming video had many people's hearts warmed. Peeps happily compared the two dancers.

5. Dad hypes daughter's TikTok dance video

A TikTok video shows a student in her school uniform dancing to amapiano. In the video, the father was his kid's hype man.

Peeps were delighted to see a supportive dad. Many remarked on how lucky the young girl was.

6. Girl gets 1.5M views for amapiano dance

A cutie did the most in a TikTok video to take part in a dance trend. In the video, the kid did the most to a groovy beat.

Netizens raved about the good-looking kid. The comments were filled with people in awe of the child's cuteness factor.

Woman's enchanting dance moves capture Mzansi hearts

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman's amapiano dance video, has taken TikTok by storm, gaining a whopping one million views.

The video posted by TikTok user @claudiajoy15 with her amapiano dance video garnering an impressive one million views. The video showcases her exceptional dance skills, capturing the essence of the vibrant and upbeat amapiano music genre.

Viewers worldwide have been drawn to the infectious rhythm and energy of the woman's performance. As the video continues to gain momentum, it symbolises the power of social media in bringing people together through shared moments of joy and entertainment.

