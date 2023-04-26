A proud mother posted a video of her beautiful daughter having fun dancing to a bop on TikTok

The video got thousands of like as people could not over how good-looking the TikTok creator's daughter was

Peeps were also charmed by the pretty daughter's natural rhythm that she showed off in the groovy clip

A video of this pretty kid went TikTok viral. Peeps loved seeing the cute kid dance to amapiano.

A woman's pretty daughter on TikTok dances to amapiano in a lit beat. Image: @anethemba10

Source: TikTok

Netizens were entertained by the kid who was dancing. The clip with over 80 000 likes, as many enjoyed it.

Amapiano moves by cute kid have Mzansi mesmerised

A video posted by @anethemba10 is of a young girl dancing to a beat on TikTok. In the video, the kid is feeling herself as she grooves. Watch the video below:

TikTok users shower dancing girl with compliments

Mzansi peeps enjoy a good dance video. The lady's video of her daughter got lots of attention. Many commented on the child's dancing skills.

user23112368305 commented:

"I like everything about youmy angel."

Bongiwe maCele Ka Nala commented:

"Semhle mzukulu wam."

mbalenhlembalenh78 commented:

"I love her style and you are so beautiful gal."

user3667232771232 commented:

"Pretty girl with a smile."

nokwah25 commented:

"Kodwa muhl gal I like you dress code."

Mike Mdaka commented:

"Wow so cute."

