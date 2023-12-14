A man took to the streets and was the main source of entertainment for a crowd of children in the street

People were amused after seeing the man do the most as children watched him, filled with glee

The video of the man dancing was a viral hit on the short-form video platform as viewers complimented him

The one man looks like the fun uncle. A TikTok video shows a fun moment he had with children in his neighbourhood.

A TikTok video shows a woman’s uncle dancing for a crowd of children. Image: @ntombikagwebu

Source: TikTok

The man danced up a storm and received thousands of likes. People commented on the video raving about the fun man.

Man delights with dance in TikTok video

A tiktTikTokok creator @ntombikagwebu, posted a video of her uncle dancing in their neighbourhood. In the video, the man looked like having fun as children cheered for him.

Watch the video below:

South Africa entertained by man

Online users complimented the uncle's amapiano moves. People were raving about his dance routine.

Music Jammer said:

"Coolest dad in Africa, he is so smooth with it."

Atlegang commented:

"Malume of the year."

Sithebe commented:

"Dankie malumes."

Less added:

"Yah neh atlile gae magauteng , but your family will never forget this beautiful moments."

PRETORIA MAKEUP ARTIST wrote:

"Okay malume, lol."

@Zaya applauded:

"The aim is not to sweat."

Man's dancing impresses SA

Netizens love to see dancers. One gent went viral for nailing the latest trendy dance.

Funky dad joins his only child's dance video

Briefly News previously reported that being an only child can be tough, but this girl seems to have the most awesome and supportive parents. While recording a dance video, her dad jumped on it, and people loved his energy.

There is no bigger blessing in life than having supportive and loving parents who are there by your side every step of the way; this girl is blessed beyond measure.

TikTok user @yo.sapphire was recording a dance video when her dad decided that he wanted in on the groove. Dad was making a sandwich at the time, and he brought his snack in on the mix; it was epic.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News