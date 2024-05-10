A South AFrican woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video about a pizza she ordered

User @jayjay_mellow accidentally ordered a vegetable pizza instead of one with meat and was very upset about it

Many viewers found the situation funny, with some even speculating she might be pregnant due to her emotional reaction

A woman cried real tears after discovering she ordered a vegetable pizza. Image: @jayjay_mello

A Mzansi woman was left weeping in heartbreak after realising she made a mistake with her pizza order.

Woma orders veggie pizza by mistake

A TikTok video shared by @jayjay_mellow shows the woman showing the large triple-decker pizza that she had started eating, only to discover that she ordered a vegetable pizza instead of one with meat.

She can be heard crying and complaining that she used her last money to buy a pizza filled with spinach.

Watch the video below:

SA sparks pregnancy allegations

The video was met with funny commentary from amused netizens who were surprised to see how saddened @jayjay_mellow was over the veggie pizza.

Many even speculated that she might be pregnant, which would explain her tearful reaction.

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware said:

"Tlisa account number ke tsenye R200 ya baby shower (Bring your account number so I can transfer R200 towards your baby shower)."

NSFAS asked:

"Manje ukhalelani? (Why are you crying?)."

S.M.V.P commented:

"Zimbili izinto ezingangikhalisa kanje periods or pregnancy . You will update us (There are two thingsthat could make you cry, its either your period or pregnancy. You will update us)."

SinenjabuloKhanyile commented:

"Ukhalela Pizza ngeke oe awukhulelwe nje? (You crying over pizza? are you sure you're not pregnant?)."

Musa_Nzimase

"Waze hurt bandla (She's so hurt)."

Anitta Nxusa said:

"Khipha ibraai pack uhlanganise (Take out a braai pack and mix it together)."

