A woman posted a clip stating that she lost her NSFAS funding and now has to be forced to work to make ends meet

In the video, the lady can be seen crying as she details her situation to her viewers, which left many people in their feelings

The content creator's video touched the online community as they showered her with heartwarming messages

A young woman took to social media to reveal that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has decided to discontinue her funding; however, she did not state why the financial aid scheme came to that conclusion.

A young student shared an emotional TikTok video after losing NSFAS funding. Image:@payonna_0

Source: TikTok

Woman in tears after losing her NSFAS funding

The footage shared by @payonna_0 on the video platform shows the young lady crying. The woman stated that she lost her NSFAS funding, and now she has to work and study for her to pay her fees. @payonna_0 also revealed that juggling work and school is "draining," but she can not do anything about it because of her situation at home.

The clip of the young lady has gathered over 357K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the touching video below:

Peeps react to the woman's video

The young lady's revelation moved many people as they flooded her comments section with heartfelt messages, while others simply encouraged her by sharing their own stories of being defunded by a financial aid scheme.

SehumeNeo said:

"At least you have a job, Lala. be strong... Also, I got defunded, I'm unemployed, and I took a risk by going to Mashonisa just to pay the registration fee."

Bra Tee Ncaps added:

"Never give up!! I was there, too. Working armed response straight night then attending class during the day. Yhoo, it was heavy. I lost weight. Kodwa, it all paid off!! Got my Degree and am working overseas!!"

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"Omg, I’m happy to hear that you made it, you are giving me hope, thank you."

MissB Nzimande shared:

"Stay strong. I work 12-hour shifts studying as well, and I went back to the university in 2021. It's my final year this year. Hang in there. It's doable."

Simphiwe Ntandoyenko wrote:

"It happened to me last year, but I didn’t deregister, I worked on my modules until the university offered me a bursary kaJuly . I know the feeling."

Woman who lost NSFAS funding pays her way through hard work

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman posted a TikTok video sharing that she lost her funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The lady then took up a job as a waitress at Ocean Basket to pay her way through her course. Many people in the comment section of her video congratulated her on claiming her independence and not giving up in this trying time but working hard and carrying on by herself.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News