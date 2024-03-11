A woman has startled online users with her revelation, which has gone viral on social media

The young lady's clip has gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

Netizens rushed to the stunner comments section as they inquired as to what happened, while others were simply shocked

A woman took social media by storm after she revealed that she was fired from her job, and the online community was baffled.

A South African lady went viral on TikTok after sharing the news of her sudden job termination. Image:@millennialqueen

Source: TikTok

A young revealed she was fired

A TikTok video posted by @millennialqueen on the video platform shows the young lady standing while explaining her situation to her viewers. She stated that she was fired after being employed for eight weeks. The young lady was left speechless and emotional at the end of the clip.

The video of the woman captured the nation of many people online as it generated over 582K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

Many people were shocked at the young lady's revelation as they flocked to her comments section to inquire about what led to her being dismissed, while others sent her heartwarming messages.

Neofab_ said:

"Easy: why were you fired is what you need to say."

Shady added:

"Well, I feel for you I don't know the reason, but all I can say is when one door closes, another one opens."

lmcnulty.n wrote:

"I'm sorry you went through that. I've been fired so many times in my life. It was terrible, but I was able to move on to better things. Focus on moving on. Something better will come along."

Warren simply asked:

"What did you do? Uhmm?"

User comment:

"The hurt in your eyes… I’m sorry…"

A woman opens up about being fired for having a beautiful house

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman from Limpopo took to social media to share a heartbreaking story of how she was fired from work.

In a TikTok video, @mrssmia2 detailed that she got fired in June 2023 by the company she was working for because she had built a house that was too beautiful for the R4 900 salary she was earning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News