A chap was on the lookout for his crush when he spotted her getting out of a R6 000 000 luxurious car.

A gent's soul was crushed after seeing his dream lady dropped off by a R6M car at res. Image: @kflow_the_dealer

Source: TikTok

His soul left his body as he tried to process the astonishing moment of losing his dream lady to someone way out of his league.

Gent's crush dropped off by R6M Rolls Royce

Having a crush to check out occasionally produces satisfying endorphins, but a gent's experience with having a dream lady was tragic. The chap was shocked when he spotted his woman walking out of a R6 million luxurious car.

He could not believe his eyes when she modelled out of a black Rolls Royce and into her student accommodation. All the gent could do was moan in disbelief as he recorded the astonishing moment.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent losing dream lady

Social media users were stunned by the chap's clip and commented:

@Tshireletso Nyaka asked:

"What does George drive?"

@monalisafashiondiary wrote:

"The wife seeing the car and realising."

@summernight confirmed:

"OMG, I know the guy. He's around the late 40s or early 50s."

@Ntsiuoa 😻❤️ shared:

"I remember when I told my dad that I wanted to stay at res after matric. He said that I was insane, but now I understand why he didn't let me go there."

@Slee Belinda 💖💕💖exclaimed:

"Yho, that is my husband's car dropping off a student in res."

@asr_Noluthando: Let us put aside the fact that the car is luxurious; the truth is, it's ugly. "

Source: Briefly News