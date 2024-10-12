A group of boys from the township enjoyed a fun ride in the luxurious Mercedes Ge-Wagon, but things were a little tricky when they reached their destination

The gents were stuck inside the vehicle for a little while, trying to figure out how to open the door

Social media users were dusted by the chaps' experience and shared their thoughts in the comments

The Mercedes G-Wagon is one of the most loved and expensive cars on the market in Mzansi.

A group of young men floored SA when they could not figure out how to get out of a R4M car. Image: @user1432698244187

Source: TikTok

A group of Kasi boys had the privilege of riding in one, but their smiles melted off their faces as they tried to figure out how to let themselves out.

Mzansi floored by kasi boys in G-Wagon

The youth have been obsessed with the soft life and romanticising their human experience by living in the most posh places and riding in luxurious vehicles. A group of Kasi boys wanted a taste of this soft life.

The gents got the honour of riding in a G-Wagon for the first time and showed their excitement in a viral TikTok video. All was fun until it was time to get out of the vehicle. Things went tricky when they couldn't figure out how to open the door:

"Kasi boys. He can't open the door."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to kasi boys in G-Wagon

Social media reacts to boys unable to operate G-Wagon and commented:

@Obie 💢 shared:

"I am not taking this car seriously again. Its new name is 'Re bula kae re bula kae '."

@jenbiyela1 noticed:

"The one driving is so serious; she's done this before."

@user80176786740048 commented:

"I need to find a new dream car."

@Biq K loç decided:

"That car won't last."

@Luvuyo Dlamini joked:

"Mommy warned me about friends like these."

@sugarmanghost said:

"They did that car dirty."

@Maburamahle explained:

"The car needs to be unlocked first, not that they can't open the doors of a G63."

@entle9990 sighed:

"The whole dignity and the value of that car just went down to a venture."

