A South African woman caused chest pains on TikTok when she showed off the perks of dating married men

Kele used the gents for monetary gain to afford all of her worldly needs and fantasies, mostly

Social media users were unimpressed with the woman's ways and shared their thoughts with her in a thread of 4.2K comments

In a series of posts, Kele shared accurate receipts of how she has a couple of husbands wrapped around her.

Whatever the baddie wants, she gets it instantly with no hassle, and that had Mzansi talking.

Mzansi lady shares perks of dating married men

It has become a norm to hear about and see married people cheating on their partners. They barely try to be discreet about what used to be a disgrace anymore and keep things rolling.

A woman on TikTok, Kele, caused severe chest pains when she shared how multiple married men sponsored her soft life. The lady shared screenshots of her conversations with the easygoing guys who were happy to be her sugar daddies.

She primarily uses the men for monetary gain. The baddie always gets what she wants: a new set of acrylics, a new hairstyle, money for a shopping spree, or enough cash to keep her bank warm.

The married men do have their conditions, though. Kele is not to call after a certain time because the wives are around. The lady respects the boundary and makes sure that her needs are met hassle-free.

She captioned her now-viral post:

"POV: You are dating a married man."

See the post below:

Mzansi outraged by lady dating married men

Social media users frowned upon Kele's lifestyle and commented:

@Kamza Khalobe manifested:

"May this disrespect towards my wife never ever locate me, amen."

@Mnganga❤️ was stunned:

"Chomi, this looks like multiple married men. He can't be asking for your account number each time. You have a clan."

@Gambino was concerned:

"After dating a married man, would you still expect to marry a faithful husband?"

@Mpiloza Mazibuko commented:

"I hope the wife is a prayer warrior."

@Bapedi realised:

"My take on this is to have your own money. You won't have to run after bo mdala for hair money."

@Sax947 fired shots:

"You're selling yourself for R1.9K to a married man? I doubt you grew up with a dad who wouldn't be proud to see such."

@Nogane Reatlegile Ts asked:

"Am I toxic for wanting this?"

@Tadiwanashe🌸 made a wish:

"May l never find happiness at the cost of another woman's happiness."

@Thatgirl shared:

"And he laughs when she makes fun of his wife! Yoh. No, I'm thanks with marriage."

