A lady on TikTok went viral after showing off her relationship and the perks of dating a taxi driver

Mzansi was unimpressed with the woman's flex game and told her to try another strategy to wow them

Social media users shared their thoughts in the thread of over 1.1K comments

Zizipho Jonas could not keep calm and showed off her man's capabilities and how he spoils her religiously.

A South African lady failed to impress when she shared the perks of dating a taxi driver. Image: @jzizipho

After posting the perks of being a taxi driver's girl, Mzansi shook their heads and shamed the lady.

Lady shares benefits of dating taxi driver

A proud girlfriend showed off her man's efforts in a viral TikTok video. Zizipho Jonas edited footage of all the times her taxi driver boyfriend spoiled her.

The lady filmed herself receiving fatty foods and snacks that she appreciated. This time, Jonas received a burger, chips takeaway, and two doughnuts for which she had shown much love.

She captured her clip:

"Perks of dating a taxi driver."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady dating taxi driver

Social media users were unimpressed by the woman's flexing skills and commented:

@MisPp shared:

"Parents need to do better with their kids and take them out on dates so that they don't see food as a love language. After you poop, then what? No, man, stop being such easy targets."

@Bulo🤍 was underwhelmed:

"The bar is in hell."

@ovayo advised parents:

"This is why my parents go all out to avoid such a thing."

@ohbeautiful_commented:

"Y'all mean in these comments."

@skyembhele pointed out:

"You embarrassed yourself on purpose."

@Beyonce Knowles asked:

"Are the benefits in the room with us?"

