“Not Even a Snack?”: Woman Dates Man 9 Years Older, Brings Her Coke and Bread

A young woman dating a man nine years older than her shared what he surprised her with

The man called to tell his girlfriend he was outside and showed up with a packet holding a bottle of Coca-Cola and a loaf of bread

Many social media users in the comment section thought the man's actions were thoughtful and coming from a pure heart

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shared what her older boyfriend bought her. Images: @mbalenhle_swiis

Source: TikTok

In relationships, it's always a delight to receive gifts, no matter how big or small they may be. A woman dating a man older than her shared that while he bought her a fizzy drink and a loaf of bread, she couldn't help but feel she had been hoping for something else.

A small and thoughtful gesture

TikTokker Mbalenhle shared a video on her account (@mbalenhle_swiis) showing app users what her boyfriend lovingly bought her.

Stating that the man was nine years her senior, the woman shared in her post that her boyfriend called her to tell her he was outside and surprised her with a bottle of Coca-Cola and a loaf of bread.

From the audio used in the video, it seems she wanted something more than the drink and bread.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man bringing Coke and bread

Hundreds of members of the online community headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the man's gesture. Many stated that the man was a keeper and his actions were thoughtful.

Commenting on Mbalenhle's reaction to the video she posted, @katlegolerutla1 asked her:

"What's wrong with coke and bread?"

Mbalenhle responded to the TikTok user:

"Not even a snack but bread? There is bread at home."

@karabomosia_ said to the young woman:

"It’s the thought that counts. At least you have something to work with. Now, what you can do is redirect him and tell him what you actually like."

@chalimulenga8 said with humour:

"You're lucky it's not a live chicken."

@lindi_wakwamthiyane said in the comment section:

"This guy has his priorities straight and is thoughtful. If he can get you bread, he can get you anything, Ma'am. A thoughtful man is a rare breed."

@siboe83 told app users:

"Eish, I'm so hurt by this. Let's try to appreciate guys. That's a lot and comes from his heart."

Seeing the comment, Mbalenhle wrote:

"Who’s not appreciative, mama? I appreciate what he did for me. I asked because that's so random. He always buys other things, just not this combo."

Mzansi women happier with older men

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who led an exciting conversation about why some ladies prefer dating men older than them.

Other women in the post's comment section shared their relationship stories that included vast age gaps.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News