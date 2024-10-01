A South African lady went viral on TikTok after sharing that her boyfriend was ten years older than her

Lele Mokoto led an exciting conversation for the women who love dating older men as they shared their own stories in the comments

The lady explained some of the reasons they preferred seasoned men to younger guys in a thread of over 1.7K comments

The idea of having a sugar daddy is nothing taboo these days since it has become a norm. Lele Mokoto proved the normalcy of dating older guys when she posted a clip on social media.

Mzansi women shared their deep-rooted love for older men in a viral TikTok post. Image: @lelemokoto

Source: TikTok

Many women praised the idea of being in a relationship with a seasoned man compared to a young guy.

Mzansi women happier with older men

The dating scene is a variety show as people are interested in different things. There are heterosexual people, members of the LGBTQI+ and more.

The idea of a woman dating an older man was frowned upon in the past, but normalcy has changed the narrative. Many couples with a wide age gap have managed to live happily ever after.

Lele Mokoto was open about her love for her seasoned gentleman, who is a decade older than her. Mokoto's honesty allowed many other ladies to come forward and admit their feelings about being in a relationship with older men.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to women dating older men

Social media users shared their experiences and stories in the comments:

@ConfiDee found humour in her memory:

"I once dated someone who's 11 years older than me; whenever he sits on a chair, he falls asleep and snores. I would laugh my lungs out when I'm alone."

@mmatshephosolace rocked the internet:

"Yoh, you guys are better. My baby daddy is 22 years older than me and also older than my mom."

@YolisaGatsheni shared:

"I'm 20, he's 35 & I just want him."

@MissDaniels could not be stopped from her dating preference:

"Not even my mom can convince me not to date older men."

@Sphokazi Mabaso wowed herself:

"The fact that he's older than my brother worries me all the time."

@Theo August ♥️ cleared:

"There's no going back from here. Mine is 14 years older than me. The elder youth is treating us lekker."

@Wendy Tshedza shared the age gap in her relationship:

"Bathong, I'm 30; he is 51. Don't judge; I have done a lot of that already."

