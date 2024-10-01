A woman on TikTok was shaken by Cardi B and Offset's messy relationship drama after the birth of their third child

The celebrity couple aired out each other's dirty laundry on social media and gagged their fans with their scandalous behaviour

Reneiloe Matlaisane saw the rappers' beef as the most significant sign of birth control and a sign of remaining childless

Matlaisane hopped on her TikTok to discuss how the nasty breakup inspired her never to fall pregnant. She explained that Offset's failure to acknowledge Cardi B as his wife was underwhelming.

A South African lady was convinced to stay single after looking into Cardi B and Offset's messy breakup.

The Migos member stripped his wife of her title and addressed her as his baby mama, which stunned many.

Lady motivated to stay childless after Cardi B and Offset drama

Reneiloe Matlaisane was unhappy with how Offset chose to address his wife during their unfortunate circumstance and lost hope for a relationship with a faithful man. The lady shared

"Nobody can convince me in this day and age to have children. Not even marriage can guarantee that you won't be a single mother. I don't necessarily agree that an ex-wife is a baby mama, but at the end of the day, you are the mother of his babies, and he is not there."

Matlaisane said that the rappers' story is another example of men humbling women since Offset was able to marry Cardi B in her prime and have children with her, only to divorce her a couple of years later.

The lady captioned her viral post:

"Protect your womb."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's refusing to have children

Social media users had opposing views in the comments:

@JWeezie234 shared:

"I agree, and I'm a woman. I have two kids & I'm here to tell you the risk is not worth the reward."

@Marthabridget highlighted:

"She keeps saying he is a good dad, but she forgets that being a good dad means respecting the mother of your children."

@Sisanda Henda loved the lady's take on the messy breakup:

"Have you ever thought of being a motivational speaker? Some young girls need to hear this."

@Leley shared her thoughts:

"But some of us want to have children whether married or not. I think women should do what makes them happy. Period."

@Lerato Mogale sympathised with Cardi B:

"I feel sorry for Cardi B. She was childless and at her prime, and then boom, mom of three."

@Maps noticed that:

"Single and unmarried seems to be winning at this point."

Netizens question how three baby daddies left woman

Briefly News also reported that a woman rocked Mzansi when she told her tale of becoming a single mother, making SA dizzy for a minute. Kopano gave birth to three babies in three consecutive years, fathered by three different men.

Social media users were dizzy from trying to make sense of her reality and her deadbeat baby daddies.

