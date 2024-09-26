American rapper and songwriter Cardi B recently blasted her husband, Offset, live on Instagram

This took place as their divorce was underway; responding on the live, Offest ranted about her having an affair while she was pregnant with their child

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Cardi B's live video

Cardi B ranted about her husband Offset. Image: Peter White/Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old rapper Cardi B became the talk of the town as she continued to rant about her husband, Offset.

Cardi B blasts Offset as divorce heats up

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B has once again made headlines on social media after she had a heated exchange with an unknown South African tweep earlier this year.

Recently, the star, who just gave birth to her third baby, blasted her husband, Offset, during her live Instagram video, spilling all the tea about him and his behaviour. Responding to the rant during the live video, the Migos rapper blasted the Bodak Yellow hitmaker and revealed that she had an affair while she was pregnant.

He wrote:

"You had an affair with a babby inside tell the truth!"

See the screenshot below:

@vanman_1000 posted the clip of the star on his Twitter (X) page and captioned the video:

"Cardi B went on IG live & went off on Offset again!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cardi B's rant

Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@dollmariahhh commented:

"She gone be pregnant again by next month."

@StillNext31 questioned:

"Why it take yall so long to leave someone you know toxic."

@unusuaIHQ responded:

"She’s gonna get back with him in two months."

@missysinghsongs reacted:

"Girl, just move on. I’m tired of this relationship."

@TarshaSherelle tweeted:

"Stand on business mama."

@_Eudera asked:

"Why do women always seem to prefer the toxic ones over the nice ones?"

Offset goes wild after Cardi B’s performance of Bongos

In a previous report from Briefly News, Offset went berserk for Cardi B after her performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the MTV VMAs.

A viral video showed Cardi B's husband, Offset, enthusiastically cheering them on after performing Bongos, earned praise from fans for his unwavering support.

