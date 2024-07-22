The American rapper Cardi B recently clapped back at a Mzansi social media user

The netizen threw jabs at the rapper after she posted some sultry pictures on her Twitter (X) page

Many netizens responded to Cardi B's jab at the South African social media user

Cardi B threw a jab at a social media user. Image: @iamcardib

The 31-year-old rapper Cardi B became the talk of town on social media after she picked a fight with a South African man.

Cardi B claps back at Mzansi's social media user

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker made headlines after she and her husband, rapper Offset, unfollowed each other on Instagram after they made rude remarks to each other.

Recently, the rapper clapped back at a South African social media user after the unknown man called her out for her inappropriate dress code after he saw the post.

The user said:

"I'm sure Offset cheated again..."

And Cardi B clapped back at this tweet and said:

"You look like an Uber driver...leave me alone."

The back and forth between Cardi B and this man was retweeted on Twitter (X) by @destinyzee.

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on the situation

Shortly after this was posted, many netizens weighed in on it:

@MfokaMqulusi commented:

"Congratulations you made it international."

@BabySmeg responded:

"That was a low blow @iamcardib. Did he touch a nerve?"

@Bra_Sporo questioned:

"Cheese kop and Specs is associated with Uber now?"

@_2020Virgin wrote:

"What a weak clap back, at least he’s making a living - children are eating."

@Mrs_CallMeK said:

"My guy is famous now, he’s international."

@joctarn shared:

"Lol he definitely got to her. Why is she angry?"

@StoneMokone commented:

"Uber drivers caught in the middle of something."

Offset goes crazy after Cardi B’s performance of Bongos

In a previous report from Briefly News, Offset went berserk for Cardi B after her performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the MTV VMAs.

A viral video showed Cardi B's husband, Offset, enthusiastically cheering them on after performing Bongos, earned praise from fans for his unwavering support.

