Cardi B Claps Back at Mzansi’s Social Media User, Netizens React: “What a Weak Clap Back”
- The American rapper Cardi B recently clapped back at a Mzansi social media user
- The netizen threw jabs at the rapper after she posted some sultry pictures on her Twitter (X) page
- Many netizens responded to Cardi B's jab at the South African social media user
The 31-year-old rapper Cardi B became the talk of town on social media after she picked a fight with a South African man.
Cardi B claps back at Mzansi's social media user
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker made headlines after she and her husband, rapper Offset, unfollowed each other on Instagram after they made rude remarks to each other.
Recently, the rapper clapped back at a South African social media user after the unknown man called her out for her inappropriate dress code after he saw the post.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The user said:
"I'm sure Offset cheated again..."
And Cardi B clapped back at this tweet and said:
"You look like an Uber driver...leave me alone."
The back and forth between Cardi B and this man was retweeted on Twitter (X) by @destinyzee.
See the post below:
Netizens weigh in on the situation
Shortly after this was posted, many netizens weighed in on it:
@MfokaMqulusi commented:
"Congratulations you made it international."
@BabySmeg responded:
"That was a low blow @iamcardib. Did he touch a nerve?"
@Bra_Sporo questioned:
"Cheese kop and Specs is associated with Uber now?"
@_2020Virgin wrote:
"What a weak clap back, at least he’s making a living - children are eating."
@Mrs_CallMeK said:
"My guy is famous now, he’s international."
@joctarn shared:
"Lol he definitely got to her. Why is she angry?"
@StoneMokone commented:
"Uber drivers caught in the middle of something."
Offset goes crazy after Cardi B’s performance of Bongos
In a previous report from Briefly News, Offset went berserk for Cardi B after her performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the MTV VMAs.
A viral video showed Cardi B's husband, Offset, enthusiastically cheering them on after performing Bongos, earned praise from fans for his unwavering support.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za