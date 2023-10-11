Cardi B's fans are celebrating her 31st birthday with heartwarming tributes, as the rapper enjoys unwavering support from her dedicated fan base

Social media users flooded social media offering well-wishes and birthday messages to the mother of two, emphasizing long life, prosperity

Cardi B's enduring presence in the music industry and her ability to craft magic with words and rhythm are celebrated, with fans wishing her success and creativity

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Award-winning rapper Cardi B is celebrating another trip around the sun and her followers are all over social media with touching tributes for their queen.

Cardi B’s fans are celebrating her birthday on social media. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B's fans celebrate her birthday online

Cardi B is one of the many celebrities blessed with a loyal fan base. The star who celebrated her 31st birthday on 11 October is being showered with heartwarming birthday tributes from all over the world.

The star has been in the music industry for years and has blessed us with timeless hits including Bodak Yellow, WAP, Press and Bongos. Social media users were commenting on a post shared by the popular entertainment page Rap Alert on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION:

"Happy 31st birthday to Cardi B. "

Cardi B receives sweet birthday messages from fans

Social media users flooded the post with touching tributes. Many wished the mother of two well on her special day.

@ibkyyou said:

"Long life and prosperity."

@kineticlov33 wrote:

" have ur cake n eat it too beautiful "

@PPeace_P noted:

"Happy birthday cardi B"

@Beingsayedul commented:

@Happy 31st birthday to Cardi By favorite. "

@pepekalearafat1 wrote:

"the rap maestro who knows how 2 craft magic wiz words & rhythm. May your year b packed with creativity, success & new heights in your music journey. Keep shining, rap star @iamcardib. #Bongos #HappyBirthday #CardiB"

@Freaky_Goddess_ noted:

"Happy birthday to The Queen of Rap "

Offset goes crazy after Cardi B’s performance of Bongos featuring Meg Thee Stallion

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are charting social media trends after reuniting for a fiery performance of their new hit single Bongos at the MTV VMAs. A video of Cardi B's husband, Offset, cheering them on after the iconic performance has warmed social media users' hearts.

The MTV VMAs saw the world's top female rappers, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, setting the stage on fire with their electric performance of Bongos. The performance marked the first-ever live performance of the chart-topping hit, which dropped on Friday, 8 September.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News