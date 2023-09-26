Zoleka Mandela's tragic death has deeply saddened South Africans, with celebrities such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Tbo Touch, Winnie Ntshaba, and Baby Cele expressing their heartfelt condolences on social media

Thandiswa Mazwai extended her sympathies to Zoleka's family, acknowledging her courageous battle with cancer and sending her off to her ancestors

Veteran actress Baby Cele shared her sorrow upon waking up to the sad news of Zoleka's passing

Zoleka Mandela's tragic death has left South Africans, including celebrities heartbroken. Social media has been awash with heartwarming messages from the When Hope Whispers author's fans and industry colleagues.

Thandiswa Mazwai, Tbo Touch, Winnie Ntshaba and Baby Cele posted touching messages after Zoleka Mandela's death. Image: @zolekamandela

Source: Instagram

Celebs share tributes for Zoleka Mandela

Celebrities like Tbo Touch, TT Mbah, Thandiswa Mazwai and Bawinile “Winnie” Ntshaba are among the many who have reacted to the news of Zoleka Mandela's death.

1. Thandiswa Mazwai sends condolence message to Zoleka's family

Legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai headed to her Twitter page to share a condolence message to Zoleka Mandela's family. The singer said the late author and activist fought her cancer bravely.

"Condolences to Zoleka’s children & the Mandela family as a whole. She fought her cancer so bravely and suffered so many tragedies. Rest in peace Zoleka. Today as we commemorate your grandmother's birthday we release you into your ancestors loving arms. Lala ngoxolo."

2. Tbo Touch shares touching post following Zoleka Mandela's death

Veteran radio and television personality Tbo Touch also headed to his Instagram page to pour his heart out following the news of Zoleka Mandela's passing. He wrote:

"The Lord gives and surely took away on a revolutionary day. Zoleka please tell Mama that on this Tuesday September 26th 2023, I’m driving on Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive."

3. Ntsiki Mazwai heartbroken after Zoleka Mandela's death

Outspoken poet and podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai also mourned her friend's death. She regretted how they never got to hang out because life happened. Ntsiki's touch post read:

"Oh, my Zozo we never got to explore our beautiful friendship...life happened. I love you so much....say hi to our mom for me. Yoh, I'm so hurt.....but ke....life. "

4. Winnie Ntshaba heartbroken after Zoleka Mandela's death

Award-winning actress Winnie Ntshaba also poured her heart out in a touching post after the news about Zoleka Mandela's death broke. The star lauded Zoleka for her positive attitude. She said:

"She really fought and touched many of us with her positive attitude. Rest well Zoleka, may your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace."

5. Baby Cele mourns Zoleka Mandela

Veteran actress Baby Cele also took to her Instagram page to pen a touching tribute. The actress said she was heartbroken after hearing the news.

"Woke up to the sad news of your passing...yaze yabuhlungu inhliziyo yami , rest well My Beloved Queen "

Source: Briefly News