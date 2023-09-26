DJ Euphonik is facing massive backlash on social media for a cryptic post made shortly after the news of Zoleka Mandela's death

Euphonik's post, which some interpreted as celebrating the death of his enemies, sparked outrage due to its timing, coming just hours after Zoleka Mandela's passing

Social media users criticized Euphonik for insensitivity and questioned the nature of his relationship with Zoleka Mandela

South African media personality DJ Euphonik has come under fire from social media users after his cryptic post hours after the news of Zoleka Madnela's death.

Euphonik called out after seeming celebrating Zoleka Mandela's death.

Source: Instagram

Euphonik posts concerning post after Zoleka Mandela's death announcement

Social media users have been posting touching tributes following Zoleka Mandela's death announcement. People from all walks of life have expressed how Zoleka's death has affected them and were hoping for her recovery.

Taking to his Twitter page amid the mourning, DJ Euphonik, real name Themba Mbongeni Nkosi shared a post celebrating the death of his enemies. Many felt the timing for Euphonik's post was bad because it was just hours after the news about Zoleka Mandela's death. The post read:

"God fetching okes in their numbers! Good Riddance "

Mzansi roasts Euphonik for cryptic post after Zoleka Mandela's death

Social media users had no kind words to say to Euphonik after his concerning post. Many said the star should learn to read the room before making disturbing posts.

@SthembiD said:

"Uthetha ngo Zoleka or I'm missing something? if yes then why are you sounding like you are happy??? "

@Spade37295887 wrote:

"He is, he is old enough to read the room if it was meant for someone and not Zoleka. They might have issues between them and we shouldn't get involved."

@SciyandaSithole added:

"Lona wathuka icountry yonke. Chances are he is talking about her ."

@Sinelizwi_ commented:

"Haibo, is this about Zoleka?"

@ndonii_yamanzi said:

"Imani lets say he is talking about Zoleka. Why would he say something like that They fought?"

Zoleka Mandela passes away at 43 after battle with cancer, tributes pour in: “Those poor babies”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former president and first lady of South Africa, Nelson and Winnie Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka Mandela, finally lost her long battle with cancer on Monday, 25 September 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

A statement released by her family was posted on her Instagram account, which details the cause of her death.

