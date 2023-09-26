Kabza De Small just found himself at the centre of online backlash for a recent post

The Amapiano DJ's wife is accused of using his account to post an appreciation post about herself

Mzansi is in stitches saying that there's no way Kabza would type those words on his own

Mzansi called Kabza De Small’s wife out for allegedly using his Instagram account to post a sweet message to herself. Images: kabelomotha_.

Kabza De Small's wife is under fire from online users. The Amapiano DJ's lady is accused of allegedly using his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt post to herself. Fans are sceptical saying Kabza couldn't have been the author of the sweet message whether it's sincere or not.

Kabza De Small's wife accused of using his Instagram

In a recent screenshot posted by Twitter (X) user Mmakgosidarling, she pointed out the irregularities in Kabza De Small's sweet post gushing over his wife:

"Comment and reply? Pls if she doesn’t give grootman his phone back."

She alleged that the post and comments were not what Kabza would usually share, saying that the wording was out of character for the Amapiano star.

The post was in honour of Kabza's wife, Kamogelo Meropa where a photo of her dressed in isiXhosa attire was shared:

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Forever is in the one that brings out the best version of you."

Online users criticised Kabza's wife for being the author of the post.

Mzansi weighs in on accusations against Kabza's wife

Social media users agreed in unison that there's no way Kabza had typed the post by himself, accusing his wife of having a hand in it:

TiisetsoMok_ said:

"I saw this kare nnnoor, there’s no way Idolo typed all this."

sassybluemoon responded:

"The “I’m just saying” gave it away."

Hiphopnerdtt commented:

"Yeah No way kabza wrote that reply."

simonayyym posted:

"I knew something was off!"

Quela__ responded:

"Inkinga yenu anikaze nithandwe."

Boo_Z_ said:

"Yal are so weird."

