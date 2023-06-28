The Scorpion Kings have come under scrutiny again over theft of intellectual property allegations

Madumane and his business partner Kabza allegedly stole the brainchild of a producer and event organiser Thabiso Tshabalala

Phori has been blasted before for gatekeeping the Amapiano movement and stealing creative ideas

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A businessman has come forward, claiming that Dj Mahorisa and Kabza De Small owe him a million Rands.

Scorpion Kings Kabza De Small and Dj Maphorisa are accused of owing an event organiser R1 million. Images by: @kabelomotha_, @djmaphorisa.

Source: Instagram

The face behind 'Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena'

Event organiser Thabiso Tshabalala says he approached the Scorpion Kings with a proposal to host the show at Sun Bet Arena on 9 January 2020 after securing a sponsorship at the Pretoria venue.

According to THESOUTHAFRICAN, the trio had agreed to share proceeds from the show that were equating to 33% each.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Asibe Happy hitmakers allegedly hosted the same show at the same venue on 22 July when lockdown restrictions had relaxed, profiting R3 million from Tshabalala's idea.

Tshabalala, an executive producer of The Braai Show with Cassper and organiser of One Night With Sjava, approached his lawyers, who then sent a letter of demand that reads:

“This was a breach of the verbal agreement with Mr Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe [DJ Maphorisa] and Mr Kabelo Motha Mahlangu [Kabza de Small], and our client further informed Mr Netshipise of same.

"Our client further instructs that the plans for the event halted when the country was placed under level 5 lockdown as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Madumane accused of exploiting Amapiano stars

Dj Maphorisa is no stranger to stealing people's work accusations. He was blasted on Twitter for gatekeeping the Amapiano genre and exploiting upcoming stars:

@mokhine voiced out:

"He has exploited a lot of people, especially Shosha boys because they looked up to him. Y-tjukutja was stolen from Yuri Da Cunha 2013, and he heard Y-tjukutja & that's how his song clip was added to the video!"

@Van_daaam asked:

"But there's something I don't get. This was the first version of the song where Maphorisa was not featured. Then the second version was released and now it was Maphorisa's song ft K.O Ada's kanjani @DjMaphorisa?"

The accusations got wilder after word of releasing Kabza's album without his knowledge hit social media:

@BafanaSurprise came to his defence:

"Lol so now they wanna make it seem like, DJ Maphorisa is busy exploiting Kabza De Small!! Kabza is a man enough, he knows how to stand up for himself. Maphorisa is good to him, in fact, they are good for each other. Hands off the Scorpion Kings "

Phori defended himself as well:

Phori and Kabza announce the Scorpion Kings Summer Tour

In a previous Briefly News entertainment story, the Scorpion Kings had announced a summer tour on Instagram that would start in Cape Town and end in Johannesburg. The hitmaking duo would also visit Bloemfontein, East London and Durban.

Their fans were excited by the announcement of the concerts that would feature artists from Piano Hub and New Money Gang. Vocalists Young Stunna and Daliwonga also performed during the tour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News