DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are set to kick off the Scorpion Kings Summer Tour at the Grand Arena in Cape Town on Sunday

The Amapiano pioneers made the announcement on social media and their fans said they cannot wait to party with their favourite stars

The tour concluding in February next year, will feature other lit Amapiano artists such as Young Stunna and Dali Wonga

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have taken to social media to announce that their highly-anticipated Scorpion Kings Summer Tour will kick off in Cape Town.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small announced the Scorpion Kings Summer Tour will kick off in Cape Town. Image: @djmaphorisa, @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The globe-trotting DJs were seemingly overseas when they made the video announcement. In the clip, Kabza shared that their first show will take place at the Grand Arena in Cape Town on Sunday, 11 December.

As part of the tour, the Amapiano pioneers will reportedly travel to all cities, including East London, Durban and Bloemfontein, among other big cities in Mzansi. the tour will conclude in Johannesburg on 25 February.

ZAlebs reports that the line-up for DJ Maphorisa and Kabza's tour features artists from Piano Hub and New Money Gang. Vocalists Young Stunna and Daliwonga will also perform during the tour.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi can't wait to party with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Taking to Kabza's comment section on Instagram, their fans shared that they can't wait to party with their faves.

liseka_n said:

"Literally the best Amapiano artists, can’t wait."

irunsmokey wrote:

"We got the tickets."

oscar_kingin commented:

"Definitely going."

omotsepe5 said:

"Scorpion Kings!!"

mazeing.z wrote:

"This family is blessed...never ever separate guys... you're beautiful together."

zandisilemkhuma added:

"It's gonna be lit."

Kwesta and Kabza De Small drop joint EP

In other music news, Briefly News recently reported that Kwesta and Kabza De Small dropped a joint project. The artists took to social media on Friday morning, 2 December to let Mzansi know that the 10-track EP is now available on digital music stores.

The joint project is titled Speak N Vorstaan. Kabza produced the beats to the album and Kwesta penned fire verses. They also featured other prominent artists such as DJ Tira, Young Stunna, Professor, Sizwe Alakine and Toss, among others.

Kwesta took to Twitter to share the link to the album and Kabza De Small, who also raps on the album as Papta Mancane, promoted the project on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News