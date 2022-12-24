South Africa is a music-loving nation, and the country's talented artists do not disappoint in releasing consistent bangers

Artists like Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa have been pioneers in exporting the amapiano sound to the world

Briefly News looked at the songs that have dominated streaming platforms in 2022 and compiled them for our readers

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Songs that dominated streaming platforms in 2022. Image: @mrcashtime and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

2022 has been a successful year for many South African artists who made music that resonated with local and international audiences.

The amapiano genre has taken the world by storm, and the top 10 SA songs streamed in 2022 indicate that the unique sound is in high demand.

SA hip hop, which many people were starting to rule out, made a remarkable comeback in the latter part of the year with songs like SETE by K.O and AKA's Lemonade featuring Nasty C, winning Mzansi's heart.

According to Channel O, these are the top 10 South African songs with the most streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music for 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

1. K.O "SETE" ft. Young Stunna and Blxckie

K.O has had an unbelievable couple of months with the successful release of SETE in August, which dominated charts on multiple media platforms.

@24galaxy40 stated:

"The producer who made the beat is an animal. The melodies, the vocal chants and the drums. It's all fire.

2. Paris - Q-Mark & TpZee feat. Afriikan Papi

Q-Mark really outdid himself with Paris which many people described as being a smooth and harmonious song.

@gontsemogana7038 said:

"The only bad thing about this song is that it ends.

3. uMlando - 9umba, Mdoovar and Toss feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna and Slade

This song was a social media anthem and birthed the legendary Umlando TikTok dance challenge, which popularised the song even more.

@siphokazisikosana9915 shared:

"This captures the vibe of South Africa so well. The vibe of the youth. Not the glamorized version, but the REAL S.A where the normal citizens are."

4. Asibe Happy - Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa gifted the world with Masibe Happy masterpiece which beautifully tells a love story.

@calebjordansegoe6318 mentioned:

"This song is just a reminder for you and your soul mate to be happy."

5. Dali Nguwe - Wanitwa Mos feat. Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana and Obeey Amor

People worldwide said this amapiano track was very therapeutic for them and Nkosazana Daughter's vocals impressed many.

@keketsoncheke3628 wrote:

"This hits a different kind of spot when you got someone in your life that's really down for you."

6. Abalele - Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku

Kabza and Phori delivered another banger with Abalele, and Mzansi loved singing along to it at different grooving spots.

@nathanchimana9376 commented:

"This is the song that is so inspirational. It gives you so much goosebumps no matter how many times you hear this song. That is the amount of passion this song has."

7. Tanzania - Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo feat. Sino Msolo and BoiBizza

Uncle Waffles' rise to becoming an international star has been a delight to witness for many. She has proved she is not a one-hit-wonder and Tanzania had a good run in 2020.

@zanelemagagula1492 posted:

"Uncle waffles really set the bar high!"

8. All In You - Senior Oat feat. Kemy Chienda

Senior Oat was evangelising with All in you because a lot of people commented that this deep house track prompted them to surrender their lives to God.

@daquintessentialafrican3230 said:

"This is more spiritually uplifting than Sunday sessions with certain pastors. God bless South Africa."

9. Abo Mvelo - Daliwonga feat. Mellow & Sleazy and M.J

Netizens gave Abo Mvelo raving reviews, and the streams reflected its popularity. Many said the song was catchy, short and sweet.

@vhutaliastute9359 stated:

"This is the best song I've listened to this year. Everything about it is so perfect."

10. Healer Ntliziyo Yam - Gaba Cannal & Goerge Lesley feat. Russell Zuma

Mzansi praised Russell Zuma for elevating Healer Ntliziyo Yam with his divine vocals.

@nosiphomaseko6585 mentioned:

"This song is one of the most beautiful songs I've heard in a while. I listen to it every day. The whole EP has me crazy."

Ukhozi FM’s “original” Top 10 list leaked, DJ Cndo and DJ Hlo reportedly snubbed after bagging most votes

In another story, Briefly News reported that artists such as DJ Cndo, DJ Hlo and Mthandeni Manqele, among others, have been left disappointed after it emerged that their songs got the most votes but none of them made the Ukhozi FM's Top 10 list for the Song of the Year.

The excluded artists' names appeared on the Top 10 list that was apparently leaked by someone at the station.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News