Ukhozi FM trended for all the wrong reasons when someone at the station apparently leaked the original Top 10 list of artists contending for Song of the Year

DJ Cyndo, DJ Hlo and Mthandeni Manqele shared that they don't trust the station anymore after their songs were not included in the list after apparently bagging the most votes during the voting process

The original Top 10 list was reportedly leaked on social media on 16 December but SABC spokesperson Gugu Ntuli said everything was above board

Artists such as DJ Cndo, DJ Hlo and Mthandeni Manqele, among others, have been left disappointed after it emerged that their songs got the most votes but none of them made the Ukhozi FM's Top 10 list for the Song of the Year.

Ukhozi FM’s “original” Top 10 list which included artists such as DJ Cndo and DJ Hlo has been leaked. Image: @dj_cndo, @djhlo

Source: Instagram

The excluded artists' names appeared on the Top 10 list that was apparently leaked by someone at the station. Daily Sun reports that the list which trended on Friday, 16 December was the original list.

The publication reports that a source, who works at the station, said the leaked document is authentic and those songs should have been in the Top 10 list. Other sources claimed the voting process was rigged.

Mthandeni's song Amajitha allegedly received the most votes and was followed by Nosizwe's hit, Baba KaThemba. DJ Cndo's new track Hezekiya and DJ Hlo's banger Visa was also supposed to be on the station's Top 10 list, according to the leaked document.

DJ Cndo shared that she's disappointed as an artist. She said the leaked list is creating doubts about the competition. Mthandeni made it clear that he's angry because his supporters wanted him to be part of the station's Song of the Year competition.

SABC spokesperson Gugu Ntuli denied that the voting process was flawed, adding that everything was above board.

DJ Hlo tries for Ukhozi FM Song of the Year again

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Hlo tried for the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year again but Mzansi was not having it this time around. The artist was told where to get off by many people who responded to her new tactics.

The stunning DJ's song titled Visa contended for the radio station's Song of the Year after she bagged last year's top prize with her unknown song.

DJ Hlo took to Facebook to share that people who vote the most for her song to take the Song of the Year again stand a chance to appear in her music video. She features Lady Du and artists such as Mfana KaGogo in the new single released a few days ago.

