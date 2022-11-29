DJ Hlo is again trying to bag the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year with her latest release Visa featuring Lady Du and Mfana ka Gogo

The stunning DJ has been told to get lost after she shared that people who vote for her song to bag the top prize will get a chance to appear in her music video

Many social media users questioned how the recently-released song made it the nominations list because it has not even had enough airplay to qualify

DJ Hlo is trying for the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year again but Mzansi is not having it this time around. The artist was told where to get off by many people who responded to her new tactics.

DJ Hlo has been slammed for trying to win Ukhozi FM Song of the Year again.

Source: Instagram

The stunning DJ's song titled Visa is contending for the radio station's Song of the Year after she bagged last year's top prize with her unknown song.

DJ Hlo took to Facebook to share that people who vote the most for her song to take the Song of the Year again stand a chance to appear in her music video. She features Lady Du and artists such as Mfana KaGogo in the new single released a few days ago.

ZAlebs reports that outraged people told the stunner to get lost with her new tactics. Many questioned how her song made it to the nominations list since it was only released about a week ago.

Nothando Doyisa commented:

"How are the songs of the year nominated kanti. Just last week she released a song manjer she's nominated for song of the year, make it make sense."

Silas Drizzy Kay wrote:

"Not this time mntase, not even Lady Du can help you steal song of the year."

Nhlanhla Msomi said:

"DJ Hlo, first of all please fix your English. Second of all, we hardly hear the song on the Radio Stations, We urge you Hlo, we can't go to 2023 with your song again."

Wakubo Azania commented:

"Mina am no longer wasting my airtime, Ukhozi showed us ukuth it’s corrupt. So abavote abanemali yokudlala."

Mphenetha Nkanyane wrote:

"Song just got released and no enough airplays but already contender for top 10 aowa this is too much."

Sandile Duke Mngadi said:

"Haaibo weh Hlo, you are supposed to pay people to be in your music video… Not them voting for your song with their money, only to be used as models/actors in your music videos for free… That’s exploitation on the highest level."

Zinhle Princess Tshabalala added:

"I firstly and lastly heard about you ngo January, uyavela again manje!!!!"

DJ Hlo drops new song weeks before NYE

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Hlo is back with another banger just days before New Year's Eve. The stunner trended for days when she took the Song of the Year on Ukhozi FM with her little known song.

DJ Hlo dropped her single this Friday, 18 November and her fans feel that she's going to take the crossover song again this year. In her new song, she features Lady Du and Tee Jay X.

DJ Hlo topped the trends list on Twitter after releasing the Amapiano song. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the DJ's single. ZAlebs reports that Visa received rave reviews.

