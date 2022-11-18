DJ Hlo has dropped a new song titled Visa weeks before New Year's Eve and Mzansi is rattled after she took the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year last year

Some of the stunning DJ's fans shared that she'll definitely take the crossover song this year as her new Amapiano song is a banger

The star made headlines when her unknown song Isibani took the Song of the Year on the national broadcaster when there were songs bigger than her single

DJ Hlo is back with another banger just days before New Year's Eve. The stunner trended for days when she took the Song of the Year on Ukhozi FM with her little known song.

DJ Hlo dropped 'Visa' weeks before New Year's Eve. Image: @djhlo

Source: Instagram

DJ Hlo dropped her single this Friday, 18 November and her fans feel that she's going to take the crossover song again this year. In her new song, she features Lady Du and Tee Jay X.

DJ Hlo is topping the trends list on Twitter after releasing the Amapiano song. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the DJ's single. ZAlebs reports that Visa is receiving rave reviews.

@TheGyal_ said:

"I feel like Dj Hlo will surprise us this year, forget about Adiwele and none whatsoever."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"DJ Hlo really did God's work in here."

@TheGyal_ commented:

"Let me plug y'all with hot music today. Heavy K dropped the house banger of the weekend #Amamiliyoni. Makhadzi dropped a jam for the whole of December. Dj Hlo dropped the song of the year once again. Update your December playlist."

@_Mashudu_M said:

"DJ Hlo with a song of the year once again."

@SthembiD added:

"DJ Hlo will take song of the year again this year."

DJ Hlo roasted, peeps claim they don't know who the Isibani hitmaker is

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Hlo got dragged on the timeline again. The Isibani hitmaker rubbed many up the wrong way when she took to social media to invite Mzansi to her Ladysmith gig.

The people who made nasty comments under her comments section claimed they still don't know who she is. They're still angry at the stunning DJ for taking the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2021.

Many people claimed they still have no idea who voted for Isibani because they didn't even know the single. According to ZAlebs, DJ Hlo took to Facebook to invite her fans to her a gig in Ladysmith.

