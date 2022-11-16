A female DJ duo had Mzansi peeps impressed by their bouncy drumming and their lit vibes shown on stage

The opinion on the pair is split between folks on TikTok and Twitter, with the former adoring it and the latter being more critical

South Africans showed the ladies in support and positivity, while folks on the other platform didn't see the Black Motion comparison

A female DJ duo set the stage ablaze and impressed Mzansi netizens with their bouncy drum rhythms.

A female DJ duo impressed Mzansi peeps with their bouncy beats, but some peeps didn't dig them. Images: murunwa_rambau/ TikTok

murunwa_rambau is the pair of vibey women who rocked out in front of many peeps and shared the viral video on TikTok, which accumulated over a million views in two days. The reception on Twitter, however, is a lot more different.

Live instrument meets the digital world

The key dynamic between the duo is their use of digital DJ methods (using a turntable and playing things from a computer) and live drums. This brings the Black Motion comparisons because they operated in a similar way.

The combination goes quite well. The lady on the ones and twos plays the bouncy amapiano songs, and the other lady bangs the drums in sync with the song playing in the background. Peeps loved the combination, but Twitter folks were kinda critical. See the comments below:

@PapaaMama_Bona said:

"Not really on black motions level, but yeah they seem to be having something going on there."

@SeanXrazz mentioned:

"Never disrespect Black Motion again."

@tshehlasm posted:

zendelee commented:

"The crowd don't deserve y'all... I would've gone bezerk!"

nondumisomkhwebane said:

"Cha kodwa this country is top tier siphoxwa nje imanagement. This makes me want to go to groove even though its not my thing "

@tumi_west shared:

Done It Again mentioned:

"I am impressed It's the love and energy you have for them drums."

Khuliso said:

"It’s exactly what I expected "

