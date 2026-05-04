Fuel prices in South Africa are set to increase from Wednesday, with petrol rising by R3.27 per litre and diesel going up by R6.19 per litre

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources says the adjustment is linked to global oil prices and ongoing supply pressures, despite a small reduction in fuel levies

The new prices will take effect from 6 May 2026, adding more strain on already struggling motorists and consumers

Fuel shock for SA motorists as new prices have been confirmed for May 6. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA -Motorists in South Africa are set for more financial strain this Wednesday after the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announced a fuel price increase.

Both grades of petrol will go up by R3.27 per litre, while diesel will increase by R6.19 per litre. Other fuels are also affected, with paraffin and LPG prices expected to rise.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources explains the increase

The department says the adjustments are part of short-term measures aimed at balancing market pressures, while fuel levies have been reduced slightly to ease the impact.

According to department spokesperson Robert Maake, the new prices will take effect from 6 May 2026. He confirmed that the slate levy will also be added to petrol and diesel prices.

The increase comes as global oil prices and supply challenges continue to push costs higher, leaving many South Africans frustrated as fuel costs keep climbing.

SA government posted about the increase on their X account

South Africans expressed shock and frustration at yet another fuel hike in the midst of other financial pressures.

Social media weighs in

@AnonymousgentSA said:

"But SARS made R2 trillion from collecting taxes from citizens, where is the R2 trillion going? We want our money to work for us, not those obese people in parliament."

@Mmagae0 said:

"What is this? How are people supposed to survive in such conditions?"

@SkhumbuzoKhala1 said:

"Can someone check if we're not already in hell, because wow!"

Others tried to keep things light in the comments sections.

@sabelostormz said:

"It’s time to walk to work from Johannesburg to Woodmead. If I leave around 4 am, by 7 am I will be there."

@elMejorMmaKgolo said:

"We need to start using our legs then."

CEF issues warning of expected May fuel hike

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) previously warned that a fuel price increase was expected in May. This warning came just as South Africans were dealing with record fuel hikes on Wednesday, 1 April. The CEF divulged that petrol 95 was under-recovering by R7.88 per litre, and diesel (0.005% sulphur) by R17.57. They explained that in April, a R3-per-litre cut to the fuel levy helped soften the blow. But this relief was set to expire on 6 May, meaning an addition of R3 per litre to prices.

SA motorists are warned to fill up before the fuel increase hits. Image: Murat Ozgur Guvendik

Source: Getty Images

SA braced for April fuel hike

Briefly News also reported that South Africa braced for a looming fuel price increase that took effect on the first of April. Motorists' anxiety rapidly spread, with long queues forming at petrol stations. With the Easter weekend approaching, many drivers rushed to fill up in advance to avoid disruptions to their travel plans. The surge in demand placed pressure on supply, with early reports of fuel shortages surfacing in parts of the country.

Source: Briefly News