Motorists across South Africa are rushing to fill up before the April 2 increase, triggering long queues, rising frustration, and fears of worsening shortages

In the Western Cape town, only two of six 24-hour fuel stations still have a supply

Drivers are blaming authorities for failing to subsidise fuel costs, warning that panic buying could deepen the crisis nationwide

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SA motorists are panicking because of a fuel shortage caused by the April fuel hike. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —As South Africa braces for a looming fuel price increase set to take effect on the first of April, motorists' anxiety is rapidly spreading, with long queues forming at petrol stations.

With the Easter weekend approaching, many drivers are rushing to fill up in advance to avoid disruptions to their travel plans. This surge in demand is already placing pressure on supply, with early reports of fuel shortages beginning to surface in parts of the country.

Fuel shortages at petrol stations

According to Eyewitness News, the situation in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, has already become concerning. Freelance journalist Hannes Visser reported that fuel supply constraints are placing significant strain on local filling stations. Of the six garages that operate 24 hours a day, only two currently have fuel available.

The remaining stations have either run out of petrol, diesel, or both, and are anxiously awaiting deliveries that may not arrive in time.

While diesel shipments are expected, the overall outlook remains uncertain. The shortage is being further exacerbated by a surge in demand linked to a local festival taking place in the town.

“The demands of the petrol stations are going to be much higher than usual,” Visser noted. “It's going to be a challenge for the service stations to keep up.”

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Scenes of long queues in petrol stations across the country

Across the country, similar scenes are unfolding as motorists scramble to fill their tanks before the anticipated increase kicks in. Social media platforms are awash with images of long lines and frustrated drivers, many of whom are voicing anger at the government.

Some motorists argue that more could have been done to cushion consumers from the impact of rising fuel costs, particularly through subsidies or other forms of relief. With the cost of living already under pressure, the expected hike is seen by many as yet another financial blow.

Experts warn that panic buying may worsen the situation, putting additional strain on an already fragile supply chain. If deliveries are delayed or demand continues to spike, more regions could begin to experience shortages similar to those in Oudtshoorn.

As 1 April 2026, approaches, the question remains whether supply networks will stabilise, or whether panic at the pumps will continue to spread.

Western Cape Premier warns of fuel shortages

In related news, the Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, decided to approach the Presidency and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, citing suspected stock hoarding by some suppliers. Winde indicated that the province had recorded isolated incidents of petrol stations running low or completely out of fuel and being unable to replenish supplies. He raised concerns that such disruptions could worsen amid rising global oil prices.

Drivers are blaming authorities for failing to subsidise fuel costs. Image: Education Times/ Getty IImages

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that major fuel stations reportedly raised their diesel prices to R27.50 per litre amid increased sales and global crisis pressures/. According to reports, TotalEnergies owners were instructed to implement price hikes of up to R8 per litre starting 25 March 2026. A letter sent to the owners stated that the company had seen a notable increase in diesel sales across its network and expected further pressure due to current global conditions.

Source: Briefly News