Chicken Licken recently announced they will no longer provide rubber bands with meals at any of their branches across the entire country of South Africa

Many angry customers are asking the brand to focus on reducing high salt levels in the food rather than changing how the boxes are closed

A viral video shows a concerned diner explaining why the new packaging policy is making it very difficult to transport hot meals safely back home

Chicken Licken has sparked a massive outcry across South Africa after confirming the immediate discontinuation of their iconic rubber bands.

A building with a Chicken Licken logo. Image: johnny1allison

Source: Instagram

The fast-food giant released a formal notice on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. It stated that the familiar yellow bands will no longer be part of their packaging. This sudden change applies to every single branch nationwide as the company moves toward a new era of food presentation.

The decision was reached after extensive internal reviews regarding the brand’s long-term operational strategy and environmental footprint.

Fans demand less salt instead of fewer bands

While the company focuses on its packaging transition, loyal customers have used the moment to voice different concerns. At the time of this report, the post is currently flooded with thousands of comments from citizens demanding a change in recipe. Instead of losing the rubber bands, many people are pleading with the outlet to reduce the salt levels in their fried chicken.

The outcry suggests that the public was expecting an announcement regarding healthier food options or improved nutritional value. Instead, the news of the disappearing bands has left a bitter taste in the mouths of frequent customers.

See the announcement on the X post below

Mzansi fumes over the announcement

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@THE_POLITIKAL_1 wrote:

“Saving money by discontinuing rubber bands instead of reducing your salt intake and saving on that expense? Chicken Licken, you're ruining the culture!”

@Mditshwer commented:

I thought you would announce that you reduced the amount of salt in all your chicken. That's what everybody is keen to hear from you.

@sukoluhle0101 noted:

“Discontinuing the rubber bands before the salt levels is a wild business move. My blood pressure is high, and now my box won’t even stay closed. Is this what we voted for?”

@Sharyberry_M said:

Yoh! I thought you were discontinuing altogether. You were going to catch hands with me. I live for that hot wings meal 8 with coleslaw.”

@aj1autoumtata commented:

“Rather, you decrease the amount of salt in your chicken products instead! Please reduce the salt in your chicken. Many people suffer from hypertension.”

A person holding the Chicken Licken box with a rubber band on their wrist. Image: @STEVNMas

Source: Twitter

More articles involving Chicken Licken

A woman in Bloemfontein retired from Chicken Licken after years, and her colleagues celebrated with a heartfelt surprise.

An American visiting the country tried Chicken Licken in South Africa for the first time and ordered a Soul Sister meal.

A local fast food restaurant surprised many viewers with a hilarious remake of a famous advert in a true South African style.

Source: Briefly News