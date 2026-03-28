Shoprite staff members from the Mamelodi Mall branch went viral after performing an energetic Bacardi dance routine that captured the hearts of many social media users

The local community praised the retail workers for their impressive synchronized moves and their ability to maintain a positive attitude during a very busy work day

While many people celebrated the joy of the employees some viewers jokingly pointed out the contrast between their fast dancing and the speed of the service

A group of retail employees has captured the hearts of many South African social media user with their moves.

Shoprite staff dancing in Mamelodi. Images: @emma_filwe

Source: TikTok

The Shoprite staff members who work at the busy Mamelodi Mall in the Gauteng province decided to host a spontaneous Bacardi dance off right inside the store. This joyful event took place on 24 March 2026. The team took this action to bring some much-needed excitement to their workplace. They showcased their incredible moves while dressed in their official red and white uniforms. The fun display of talent has now turned the local workers into overnight internet sensations.

The staff members used popular Bacardi dance styles, which are a favourite in the Pretoria area. This specific dance requires fast footwork and a great deal of physical energy. The workers managed to execute their steps perfectly.

Retail workers find joy despite their daily pressures

The retail industry in South Africa is often described as being very stressful for staff. Employees must deal with long queues and many difficult customers on a daily basis. Finding a way to smile during a long shift is seen as a victory.

A TikTok clip was shared by an employee named @emma_filwe on 24 March 2026. This video quickly gathered thousands of views and hundreds of comments from excited South Africans. Some viewers pointed out that their makeup was ‘perfectly’ done for a day at work. While many people were supportive, some users could not resist making a few funny jokes. They teased the staff about being much faster at dancing than at the till.

Watch the dance moves in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the moves

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Maflo commented:

“You guys are slow at work, but fast at dancing.”

@katmamabolo8 noted:

“Shoprite doesn't disappoint when it comes to make-up.”

@Rose sethosa❤️🌹said:

“I love you guys, your problem is that you always refuse with cashback.”

@nyikomachavi wrote:

“You guys deserve promotions and bonuses.🤌🏾😅You make going to work look easy and fashionable.”

@Soft Fiks🫦 said:

“My first time seeing Shoprite/Checkers employees happy.💃🏾🫶🏾 I’m happy for you and your colleagues🤭.”

@Siphiwe Mbuyisa Mak commented:

“I love our people. Even under that crazy, angry management, they still find peace and joy🥰.”

Shoprite remains the biggest supermarket in Africa. Image: South Africa Vibes

Source: Facebook

More articles involving Shoprite

A South African TikTokker’s Shoprite grocery haul went viral after Mzansi refused to believe what she paid for plastic bags full of items.

Two sisters from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal took on a Shoprite trolley dash and walked away with one of the biggest hauls Mzansi has ever seen online.

A South African man visited a grocery store in Accra and compared the products to what's available back home.

Source: Briefly News