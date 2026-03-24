Two sisters from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal took on a Shoprite trolley dash and walked away with one of the biggest hauls Mzansi has ever seen online

The sisters split the roles between them, with one pushing the trolley at full speed while the other loaded products without stopping once

Their trolley was packed with cooking oil, sugar, rice, meat, and cold drinks, covering months of groceries in one perfectly executed shopping sprint

Two sisters from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal left Mzansi in awe after turning a Shoprite trolley dash into a well-oiled operation. The pair walked away from the store with a trolley stacked to the brim, and the internet has, for a moment, thought it was A.I.

The two sisters setting off for their trolley dash at the entrance of the store. Images: @princess_mkabayi_mall

Source: TikTok

The sisters took part in the trolley dash at the Princess Mkabayi Mall on 19 March 2026. One sister sprinted through the aisles, pushing the trolley at full speed. The other loaded products without wasting a second. Between the two of them, they packed six 5-litre bottles of cooking oil.

They also grabbed two six-packs of 2-litre Coca-Cola and three 5kg Goldi Mixed Portions. Trays of meat went in, followed by three 10kg bags of Huletts white sugar. Two 10kg bags of rice sealed the deal. The trolley did not have a gap left.

Vryheid Had No Idea What Was About to Happen

Trolley dashes have been a firm favourite across South Africa for years. Shoprite runs these competitions at stores and malls all over the country. Customers get a short window to fill their trolleys as fast as they possibly can. Most people treat it as a chaotic free-for-all with absolutely no plan. These sisters clearly came with something different in mind.

Most trolley dashers run alone and grab whatever their hands can reach first. These two divided the work cleanly and never crossed roles once. Every second in that aisle counted, and none of them went to waste.

The Clip That Had Mzansi Replaying the Whole Thing

TikToker @princess_mkabayi_mall posted the video on 19 March 2026, and the platform immediately went into a frenzy.

Watch the trolley dash in the TikTok click below:

Mzansi reacts to the trolley dash

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Ntuli commented:

“We have breadwinners right there.🔥”

@Tumza _Moch said:

“This is one of the few trolley dashes that I am satisfied with.”

@stitch🥹🎀 noted:

“I thought it was A.I like the way they were running. 😂😭❤️”

@Mika Khan said:

“This pair came with a game plan, and they stuck to it.”

@Elna Lacock commented:

“This is my dream to do that one day. Hope my dream comes true.”

@Lungile Mbatha wrote:

“I love companies that give back to the communities, very good, impressive initiative. Thanks to the manager and team of this mall."

A glimpse at the trolley the two sisters filled. Image: @princess_mkabayi_mall

Source: TikTok

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A woman’s unique shopping strategy during a fast-paced trolley dash has gone viral, captivating social media users across platforms.

A Shoprite employee participating in the trolley dash challenge became a viral TikTok sensation for his all-or-nothing technique that focused on securing valuable items.

Source: Briefly News