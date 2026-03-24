A Cape Town artist paced a junior runner for 14km straight after they met by chance at the 2km mark of a 15km race

Estiaan Diener crossed the finish line in first place for his junior category, clocking one hour and seven seconds in his first-ever win

Mkhangelí still hit his own personal time goal while carrying a stranger through the race, finishing between 55 minutes and one hour

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A ballpoint pen artist from Mthatha used his legs to paint a picture nobody expected on race day.

Themba Mkhangeli and Estiaan Diener after the race. Image: Themba Mkhangeli

Source: Facebook

Themba Mkhangelí is a Cape Town-based Facebook user and Eastern Cape-born artist known for his ballpoint pen work. He lined up at the Tyger Run Walk 2026 on 21 March in Bellville with a personal goal in mind. What happened between the start line and the finish changed more than just one young boy’s race day forever.

A chance meeting that changed everything

Mkhangelí was barely two kilometres in when he fell into step beside a boy with no watch. The boy was Estiaan Diener, a junior runner with one mission locked in his head. He wanted to finish the 15km in under 60 minutes with nothing on his wrist to guide him.

Mkhangelí made a decision right there on the road to stay beside Diener and paced him through 14 kilometres of the Bellville route. With one kilometre left, Mkhangelí stepped back and let Diener carry himself to the finish line.

First place and a finish nobody saw coming

Diener crossed in one hour and seven seconds and took first place in the junior category outright. It was the first time in his life that he had stood on top of the podium at any race. Mkhangelí also delivered on his own promise, finishing the 15km somewhere between 55 minutes and one hour.

The Tyger Run Walk forms part of the Discovery Vitality Run Series and pulls in thousands of runners every year. It is a well-loved Western Cape race that tests both the legs and the heart.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the act of kindness

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Riki Theunissen commented:

“Well done to both of you. Thank you, he will always remember what you have done. This is what the sport is all about: the support and the upliftment and being a mentor.”

Lesego Tshite wrote:

“The Mzansi I signed up for.“

Siyabonga Kipsiya said:

“Your dream has been granted. Finally got first place, and we are waiting for more first-place spots, champ. “

Adriani van der Lith noted:

“And this is the South Africa that I love. There is so much more that unites us. Thank you, Themba, for showing this young man that there is still hope in our beautiful country!”

Jocelyn Holland Goodwin highlighted:

“That’s what our sport is all about! You’ve set this young lad on an exciting path. Respect my man. “

Helena Coetzee commented:

“You are a star. Thank you for your Ubuntu spirit.”

Themba Mkhangeli at the finish line. Image: Themba Mkhangeli

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News