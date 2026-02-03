A medical student who once sold vegetables to afford basic equipment shared how his life shifted after his story touched the nation

Support poured in from ordinary people and brands, helping him access the tools he needs to continue his medical journey

His update highlighted how small acts of kindness can completely change someone’s path when timing and community align

From the pavement to the lecture halls, his journey became a powerful reminder that when Mzansi rallies behind a dream, it doesn’t just applaud, it actively helps build it.

The picture on the left showed the medical student wearing scrubs. Image: @enrico_angelo8

Source: TikTok

A Stellenbosch medical student who once sold vegetables on the street to afford a stethoscope has shared a heartwarming update on how his life has changed. The video was posted by @enrico_angelo8 on 2 January 2026, where he reflected on the support he received after his story went viral. In the clip, he proudly wore a stethoscope around his neck, symbolising a dream that once felt out of reach.

The rising cost of education and basic medical equipment remains a major challenge for many South African students. Items like scrubs, stethoscopes, and textbooks are essential, yet often unaffordable. His story highlighted the reality that passion alone is not enough, and that many students rely on side hustles just to keep going.

Community support transforms student’s life

After his video gained attention, support poured in from ordinary South Africans and brands alike. User @enrico_angelo8 received a stethoscope, multiple sets of scrubs, a lab coat with his name printed on it, and other learning essentials. The response showed how social media can sometimes act as a bridge between struggle and opportunity.

Mzansi responded with pride and encouragement, applauding the way the community rallied behind his dream. Many saw his journey as proof that resilience, humility, and honesty can open doors. His update became more than a personal win, serving as a reminder that collective support can change lives.

The screenshot on the left captured Enrico talking about his new scrubs. Image: @enrico_angelo8

Source: TikTok

What did Mzansi say?

Fransiska Mbambo said:

“Once you get there in the future and you have made it in life, do not forget to also give to those in need. I got advice from a Catholic priest while I was still enrolled at the University of Namibia as a student.”

OVdmArt wrote:

“The joy on your face brought tears to my eyes. I don’t even know your story, but the gratitude is oozing out throughout your video.”

Amelia added:

“You are such an inspiration to every child out there, especially a brown child. Nothing is impossible if you believe in yourself. Thank you for showing them that there is a way. Keep doing good and stay the example you are.”

Zuney_RN said:

“So happy for you. You’re gonna be an amazing doctor. All the best. You can never have too many scrubs, some days you won’t have time to do washing and scrub colours fade over time. Keep your scrubs.”

Madie Dr Enrico wrote:

“I cannot donate, but I can bless you in Jesus name.”

Emma highlighted:

“You are such an inspiration to South Africa. We thank God for all the people who blessed you. May they receive a double portion of blessing, too.”

Teresia Justine commented:

“Set for life, enjoy the journey. Maybe we will see each other in the passage one day. Just be the best you can and never walk without God.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

