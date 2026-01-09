A South African student studying medicine in Russia shared honest insights into an education system that operates very differently from what many locals are used to

The video resonated because it highlighted the pressure, discipline, and cultural adjustment required when studying abroad

Viewers appreciated the transparency, with many reflecting on how important it is to understand academic realities before making life-changing decisions

Behind the dream of studying medicine abroad sits a demanding system that tests resilience daily, forcing students to adapt quickly or risk falling behind.

The picture on the left showed Emihle posing with her blonde braids. Image: @emiiihle

Source: TikTok

A South African medical student living in Russia sparked conversation after @emiiihle posted a video on 12 November 2025, sharing three things she wished she knew before studying medicine abroad. In the video, she explained differences in the Russian education system, including strict attendance rules, limited festive breaks, and the pressure of oral examinations. She detailed how missing classes requires atrabotka, a one-on-one reworking session with a professor, without which students cannot access exams or receive credits.

Studying medicine abroad has become an option for many South Africans facing limited local placement opportunities. However, education systems differ widely, and Russia’s approach places heavy emphasis on discipline, accountability, and verbal assessment. The lack of extended festive breaks can be especially jarring for South Africans used to December downtime. Oral exams also demand confidence and quick thinking, adding another layer of stress to an already intense field of study.

Studying medicine abroad realities

The video resonated because it offered insight rarely discussed openly. Many aspiring students consider studying abroad without fully understanding the cultural and academic adjustments required. Her calm, honest breakdown made the experience feel real rather than glamorous, prompting viewers to reflect on what studying medicine overseas actually entails.

Mzansi’s response to user @emiiihle's video leaned toward appreciation and curiosity. People valued the transparency and felt the video could help others make more informed decisions, especially those considering similar paths but unaware of the pressure involved.

The screenshot on the left showed a woman discussing the Russian education system. Image: @emiiihle

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi said

D said:

"Hi girl, I wanted to ask a few questions as a person interested in studying medicine abroad. Is it mandatory to apply with grade 11 results, or are grade 12 results accepted? Are there any available bursaries for international students? How did you apply for funding?"

TeeJay🇿🇦 said:

"Russians are all about discipline, just like the Chinese."

Miss Brie said:

"Am I a bad Mom for being very, very happy with this phase of your life. 🌺 Nobody will ever mess with you because you’ll always be on top of your life/work game. 🤎 Push baby girl."

Pako Obusitse said:

"I would do well, I like being kept on the edge😭"

Buhle M said:

"Exams here are literally Russian Roulette. 😭"

Justsibu said:

"I would fail. 😭😭"

